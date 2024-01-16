What the papers say – January 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – January 16

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Rwanda takes centre stage on many of Tuesday’s newspaper front pages as the Government’s plan for deportation flights returns to the House of Commons.

The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a fresh rebellion over the Bill with Conservative deputy chairmen Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith signing amendments designed to toughen the legislation.

Mr Sunak’s bid to ward off a revolt from within his party leads the front page of The Times, which says he aims to free up court time and bring in extra judges to fast track appeals against deportation.

The Daily Express and Daily Mail opt almost identical headlines as they say the Prime Minister has indicated he is ready to overrule European judges to get deportation flights to Rwanda off the ground.

Migrant flights to Rwanda are also the focus of the i which says 47 asylum seekers due to be on the first plane are still waiting for their claims to be processed after 18 months.

There is more politics elsewhere with The Independent saying voters have turned on a “false, spineless and out of touch” Mr Sunak in the latest polling, while the Financial Times focuses on a National Audit Office report which says the Government could save at least £20 billion a year.

The Metro features the report into the handling of grooming gangs in Rochdale, saying 96 men considered a risk to children remain free.

The continuing tension in the Red Sea is the focus of The Guardian as it says Houthi rebels attacked a cargo ship after a wave of UK and US air strikes in Yemen. The paper also asks if Sir Andy Murray has played his last match at the Australian Open after losing in the first round.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on royal matters with the publication of a new book and a row over the name of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet.

England footballer Kyle Walker again features on the front of The Sun, which says he is about to become a father for the sixth time with his wife Annie who is pregnant with their fourth child.

And the Daily Star says the cold weather is hitting diets as people turn to pies to keep warm.