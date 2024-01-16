Iran strikes targets in northern Iraq and Syria as regional tensions escalate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iran strikes targets in northern Iraq and Syria as regional tensions escalate

By Press Association
Smoke rising from a building hit by a strike in Irbil (Rudaw TV via AP)
Smoke rising from a building hit by a strike in Irbil (Rudaw TV via AP)

Iran has fired missiles at what it claimed were Israeli “spy headquarters” near the US consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil and at targets linked to the extremist group Islamic State in northern Syria.

Four civilians were killed and six injured on Monday when missiles hit an upscale area near the consulate in Irbil, the seat of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, according to the security council of the Kurdish regional government.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said in a statement it had hit a headquarters of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, in the Kurdish region of Iraq.

Another statement said it had fired a number of ballistic missiles at “terrorist operations”, including Islamic State targets, in Syria and destroyed them.

Iran Iraq Syria Strikes
Image taken from video provided by Rudaw TV shows authorities and others near the site where missiles hit in an area near the US consulate in Irbil, Iraq (Rudaw TV/AP)

The strikes come at a time of heightened tensions in the region and fears of a wider spillover of the ongoing war in Gaza.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have launched near-daily drone attacks on bases housing US forces in Iraq and Syria, which the groups have said was in retaliation for Washington’s support of Israel, and in an attempt to force US troops to leave the region.

The US strongly condemns “Iran’s reckless missile strikes” in Irbil, state department spokesman Matthew Miller said. He added that the attacks “undermine Iraq’s stability.”

A US defence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the US tracked the missilescand no US facilities were struck or damaged in the attacks.

The official said initial indications were that the strikes were “reckless and imprecise”.

An Iraqi security official said Irbil was targeted with “several” ballistic missiles but did not give further details.

An official with an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia said 10 missiles fell in the area near the US consulate. He said the missiles were launched by Iran’s revolutionary guards.