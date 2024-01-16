Vodafone to use Microsoft generative AI after signing £1.2bn deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vodafone to use Microsoft generative AI after signing £1.2bn deal

By Press Association
The telecoms firm will use Microsoft’s generative AI, digital and cloud services (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Vodafone has signed a 10-year, billion-pound deal with Microsoft that will see the telecoms firm use Microsoft’s generative AI, digital and cloud services.

The deal will see Vodafone invest 1.5 billion dollars (£1.2 billion) over the next 10 years in customer-facing generative AI using Microsoft’s technologies, as well as digitise its data centres using the US firm’s Azure cloud platform.

It will see the latest generative AI technology used to create chatbots to be used across Vodafone customer services, the companies said.

In announcing the new partnership, Microsoft and Vodafone said the deal would help more than 300 million consumers and businesses across Europe and Africa.

As part of the deal, Microsoft will use Vodafone’s fixed and mobile connectivity services and will invest in the telecoms firm’s connected devices platform – which will become a standalone business by April 2024, the companies said.

Vodafone Group chief executive Margherita Della Valle said: “Today, Vodafone has made a bold commitment to the digital future of Europe and Africa.

“This unique strategic partnership with Microsoft will accelerate the digital transformation of our business customers, particularly small and medium-sized companies, and step up the quality of customer experience for consumers.”

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said: “This new generation of AI will unlock massive new opportunities for every organisation and every industry around the world.

“We are delighted that together with Vodafone we will apply the latest cloud and AI technology to enhance the customer experience of hundreds of millions of people and businesses across Africa and Europe, build new products and services, and accelerate the company’s transition to the cloud.”