China blasts Philippines president for congratulating Taiwan election winner

By Press Association
China’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Philippines ambassador and denounced remarks by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr congratulating the winner of Taiwan’s presidential election, Lai Ching-te (Liu Zheng/AP)
China’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Philippines ambassador on Tuesday and denounced President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s congratulatory message to the winner of Taiwan’s presidential election, Lai Ching-te.

Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters that Mr Marcos Jr’s remarks “seriously violated the political commitments made by the Philippines to China and rudely interfered in China’s internal affairs”.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be recovered by force if necessary, and angrily condemns statements that appear to confer legitimacy on the island’s government.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he looked forward to ‘close collaboration’ with Taiwan’s newly elected Lai Ching-te (Aaron Favila/AP)

Ms Mao said: “We would like to sternly tell the Philippines not to play with fire on the Taiwan issue … (and) immediately stop making wrong words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues, and stop sending any wrong signals to Taiwan independence and separatist forces.”

She said assistant foreign affairs minister Nong Rong summoned the Philippines ambassador to China on Tuesday morning and “made solemn representations, and urged the Philippines to give China a responsible explanation”.

Mr Marcos Jr congratulated Taiwan’s president-elect on Monday, saying in a statement shared on social media that he is looking “forward to close collaboration” and “strengthening mutual interests”.

Mr Lai, who is detested by Beijing, has pledged to safeguard the island’s de-facto independence from China and further align it with other democracies.

Taiwan Election What’s Next
Lai Ching-te celebrates his victory in Taiwan’s presidential election (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Mr Marcos Jr wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan’s next president.”

After US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Mr Lai on his victory, China’s Foreign Ministry said Mr Blinken’s message “sends a gravely wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces”.

The ministry claimed the congratulations went against a US commitment to maintain only unofficial ties with Taiwan.