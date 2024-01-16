Three women cleared of violent disorder after asylum seeker protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three women cleared of violent disorder after asylum seeker protest

By Press Association
A burnt out police van after a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside (Peter Powell/PA)
A burnt out police van after a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside (Peter Powell/PA)

Three women charged with violent disorder following a demonstration outside a hotel housing asylum seekers have been found not guilty.

Nicola Elliott, 52, Cheryl Nicholls, 44, and Jennifer Knox, 41, were charged after the demonstration outside Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside, on February 10 last year, in which three police officers were injured and a police van was set on fire.

The three women were cleared on Monday after judge Denis Watson KC directed the jury at Liverpool Crown Court to return not guilty verdicts following the prosecution case because there was “insufficient evidence”.

The jury had heard Ms Elliott, of St Helens, was shown on camera shouting: “Get them out”.

In police interview, she told officers she believed men in the hotel were “raping” children.

She said she had never been to a protest before, adding: “I won’t be attending another protest again, that’s for sure.”

Knowsley protest
A police van was burnt out after a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside (Peter Powell/PA)

The court heard there was “ill feeling” in the local area after a video appearing to show an asylum seeker from the hotel asking a 15-year-old girl for her phone number and a kiss was shared on social media.

Ms Nicholls, of Kirkby, Merseyside, was seen shouting and gesturing to police while filming on her phone, the prosecution alleged.

She told officers she had found out about the demonstration, said to have been organised by the English Defence League (EDL), because it was “all over social media” and leaflets had been delivered to houses.

In her police interview, a transcript of which was read to the court, she said: “I went over because it was a bit noncey what that fella done.”

Ms Knox, also of Kirkby, was said to have been part of a group seen confronting police.

Brian McPadden, 61, Thomas Mills, 47, Paul Lafferty, 42, Daniel Fulham, 39, all of Kirkby, and Jonjo O’Donoghue, 21, of Liverpool city centre, remain on trial.

The five men admit being present on the night but deny violent disorder.

The case continues.