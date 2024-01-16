Police watchdog to investigate inquiry into schoolgirl’s 1992 murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police watchdog to investigate inquiry into schoolgirl’s 1992 murder

By Press Association
Nikki Allan, who was seven years old when she was murdered in 1992 by David Boyd (Northumbria Police/PA)
The police watchdog will investigate whether the inquiry into the 1992 murder of seven-year-old Nikki Allan missed opportunities to identify her killer sooner.

It was only last year, 31 years after the event, that David Boyd, 55, was finally convicted of murdering the schoolgirl in a derelict basement in Sunderland’s East End.

Northumbria Police’s initial investigation saw innocent man George Heron go on trial before he was cleared in 1993.

Nikki’s mother, Sharon Henderson, never gave up her fight for justice, made her own investigations and repeatedly called on the force to reopen the inquiry.

Nikki Allan murder
It was 31 years after he murdered Nikki Allan that David Boyd was finally brought to justice (Northumbria Police/PA)

Following a DNA breakthrough and painstaking police work, Boyd was arrested and was convicted of Nikki’s murder at Newcastle Crown Court in May, and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 29 years.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating two complaints.

It will look at the actions and decision-making of police involved in the murder investigation and a subsequent homicide review.

This will include the identification and elimination of suspects during the original investigation, as well as whether there were missed opportunities to identify Boyd using DNA analysis sooner, the watchdog said.

Nikki Allan murder
Sharon Henderson fought for justice for years (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: “My sincere sympathies are with Nikki’s family, who have lost a loved one in such horrific circumstances and then endured a 30-year wait to see justice served.

“Our investigation, which will be carried out independently of police, will be thorough and ensure the actions of police are thoroughly scrutinised.

“This is a complex and challenging case, not least because the passage of time means some of those involved in the original police investigation have since retired, but we will use all the resources available to us to ensure the family’s concerns are carefully investigated.

“We have been in contact with Nikki’s family to explain our role and will provide them with regular updates throughout our investigation.

Nikki Allan murder
Nikki Allan’s family waited 31 years to see her killer finally jailed for life (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Our thoughts remain with all those affected by Nikki’s death.”

Boyd was the boyfriend of Nikki’s babysitter, lived in the same block of flats as her and told officers he had seen her on the night she disappeared.

He was never treated as a suspect, even after he was convicted of a child sex offence in the late 1990s, and remained at large until the DNA breakthrough in 2017.

After the jury convicted Boyd, Northumbria Police apologised to Ms Henderson, as well as to Mr Heron, who had to leave Sunderland despite being cleared in 1993.