In Pictures: Snowy scenes bring delight and delays to parts of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Snowy scenes bring delight and delays to parts of UK

By Press Association
A man pulls two children through the snow on a sledge at Camp Hill in Woolton, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man pulls two children through the snow on a sledge at Camp Hill in Woolton, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

People in several parts of the UK woke up to snow on Tuesday, as the cold snap continued.

Forecasters warned of travel disruption as temperatures hovered around or below freezing for much of the country.

Winter weather Jan 16th 2024
Snow covers the ground at Camp Hill in Woolton, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Jan 16th 2024
A young girl takes her sledge outside for fun in the snow (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Jan 16th 2024
Fresh snow covers roads and footpaths in Lee Park, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Jan 16th 2024
There was a smattering on the statue of the Famous Four at Pier Head, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Jan 16th 2024
Trains were still running at Hunt Cross station despite the freezing conditions (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Jan 16th 2024
The snow is linked to cold air coming from the Arctic (Peter Byrne/PA)

Other places in the north-west of England also saw a good covering of snow.

Winter weather Jan 16th 2024
A person walks on Knutsford Heath in Cheshire (Martin Rickett/PA)
Winter weather Jan 16th 2024
Snow-covered rooftops could be seen near Carlisle in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 16th 2024
There were tricky driving conditions in Keswick, Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 16th 2024
Canoeists, kayakers and paddleboarders make it on to Derwent Water, in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Animals quickly adapted to the wintry weather.

Winter weather Jan 16th 2024
A robin looks for seed in the snow (Peter Bryne/PA)
Winter weather Jan 16th 2024
A dog enjoys the unusual conditions (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Jan 16th 2024
Another couple wrap up to walk their dog (Owen Humphreys/PA)