Teenage boy ‘looked up music festival as location for terror attack’, jury hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teenage boy ‘looked up music festival as location for terror attack’, jury hears

By Press Association
The case is being heard at Kingston Crown Court (PA)
The case is being heard at Kingston Crown Court (PA)

A teenage Muslim convert looked up the Isle of Wight Festival as a potential target for a terror attack he planned after developing an “Islamic extremist mindset”, a jury has heard.

The 16-year-old boy, who was 15 at the time and cannot be named due to his age, is also alleged to have sent Isis videos of beheadings and violence online to those who appeared to share a “similar mindset”.

As part of his alleged plot to carry out a terror attack, he is said to have looked up weapons, vehicles, and stab vests, and obtained a knife by July 2022.

After discarding the festival as a target because he did not have a car or other vehicle, the youth is then alleged to have drawn up plans to stab people who worked with him at a specialist education provider, Kingston Crown Court heard.

A handwritten note to his family in the event anything happened to him, which said whatever he did would be driven by hatred of non-believers, is alleged to have been found after his arrest.

He is also said to have tried to convert his grandmother to Islam in the note.

Prosecutor Serena Gates told the court the defendant is autistic but “bright, articulate and capable of exchanging ideas with others”.

Jurors heard the FBI alerted UK counter-terror police to a user of the messaging app Discord who was allegedly plotting an attack on July 11 2022, who was later identified as the defendant.

A note found in his bag suggested people should “stay away from the Muslims unless you want your throat sliced”, according to the prosecution.

Another note found at his address appears to claim a member of staff at the education provider he was enrolled with had drawn a picture of Allah, which can be “extremely offensive to Muslims”, the court heard.

The words of a further note said the staff member “shouldn’t feel safe”, jurors were told. 

A picture of a gun and arrow pointed towards the word unbeliever is said to have been found on the piece of card.

The defendant converted to Islam in late 2021 and the court heard five tutors who worked with him became concerned about his developing beliefs.

One tutor said the teenager’s conversion was initially assessed to be “having a positive impact” on the defendant’s life and he was “given space” to explore it.

The defendant later began saying he no longer wanted to work with women and discussed moving to Saudi Arabia before deciding the country was “too liberal”, jurors were told.

The defendant also expressed support for attacks on French magazine Charlie Hebdo, the prosecution said. 

One tutor noticed the defendant had a picture of Osama bin Laden as his phone screen picture around a year-and-a-half before his arrest, but was not too concerned as he “was often trying to shock people with what he said”, it was claimed. 

The same tutor also said the defendant told him he had become involved in an online anti-gay group “with Muslims in it” before his conversion, it was alleged.
 
On the day of the defendant’s arrest, the tutor said he saw what he thought were knife marks on the front and back of the defendant’s bag as he reached to get snacks out, the jury was told.

Staff had considered referring him to the Government’s Prevent anti-radicalisation programme but the defendant became angry when he heard about this, the court heard. 

He denies one count of preparing acts of terrorism, three counts of disseminating terrorist publications and one count of possessing a knife in public. 

The trial continues.