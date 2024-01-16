Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan indicted on charge of violating Islamic marriage law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan indicted on charge of violating Islamic marriage law

By Press Association
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, hold a rally on Sunday (Fareed Khan/AP)
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, hold a rally on Sunday (Fareed Khan/AP)

A Pakistani court has indicted imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the Islamic law requirement that a woman waits three months before remarriage, his lawyer said.

Mr Khan has denied the charge and his lawyer, Intisar Panjutha, called the case one of scores against the former PM that he sees as a politically motivated bid to keep him out of Pakistan’s general elections next month.

Mr Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, a spiritual healer, was previously married to a man called Khawar Maneka who has claimed they divorced in November 2017, less than three months before Mr Khan’s January 1 2018 marriage, which was announced in February of that year.

Mrs Bibi has said the divorce was in August 2017.

Mr Khan, who has previously been married to socialite Jemima Goldsmith and journalist Reham Khan, and his current wife have denied violating the three-month waiting period.

Mr Khan pleaded not guilty on Tuesday when charges were read out to him by a judge at Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Mrs Bibi was not present at the time of indictment, though she has previously denied the charge.

“Everyone knows he’s being charged and incarcerated in bogus cases to keep him out of electoral race, however people of Pakistan don’t seem to be giving up on him,” Mr Khan’s lawyer said.

Mr Khan, who was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April 2022, is currently serving a prison term in a graft case.

Mr Khan has also been embroiled in more than 150 cases, which include inciting people to violence after his arrest in May 2023.

During nationwide riots in May, Mr Khan’s supporters from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party attacked the military’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, stormed an air base in Mianwali in the eastern Punjab province and torched a building housing state-run Radio Pakistan in the northwest.

The violence subsided only when Mr Khan was released at the time by the supreme court.

On Tuesday, police arrested Mr Khan ally Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on charges of inciting people to violence in May in the city of Rawalpindi.

Mr Ahmed served as interior minister in Mr Khan’s government until he was ousted.