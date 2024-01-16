Defendant denies soiled nappies charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Defendant denies soiled nappies charges

By Press Association
Abbie Taylor, who denies a series of charges relating to soiled nappies, ahead of a previous court appearance (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Abbie Taylor, who denies a series of charges relating to soiled nappies, ahead of a previous court appearance (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A defendant who is accused of dumping soiled adult nappies at children’s nurseries has appeared in court to deny the offences.

Abbie Taylor, who also appeared on the court list as Martin Tarling, faces a series of charges relating to alleged activities around nurseries in South Tyneside between October 2022 and November 2023.

For her appearance at Newcastle Crown Court, Judge Stephen Earl asked if “Martin Tarling is now Abbie Taylor” and if her preferred pronouns were she and her.

Nick Lane, defending, said: “She has formally and officially changed her identity.”

Taylor, 45, of Haymarket Walk, South Sheilds, pleaded not guilty to three counts of dumping bags of soiled nappies at three local nurseries.

She also denied stealing clinical waste bags from one of the businesses and criminal damage to a fire escape and children’s milk bottles.

Taylor also pleaded not guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order imposed by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court in April this year, by being within 10 metres of a nursery without reasonable excuse.

The defendant also denies a charge of causing a public nuisance by committing a series of acts risking serious harm to the public.

She did not enter a plea to a charge of outraging public decency in a commercial bin containing soiled nappies.

The court heard the defence may make an application to dismiss that charge.

The case is being brought by South Tyneside Council.

Judge Earl adjourned the case for a pre-trial hearing on April 10 and she was granted conditional bail.

Conditions included not to be within 10m of a nursery, to keep out of bins and not to wear incontinence aids over her clothes.

A five-day trial was scheduled for March 2025.

Taylor, who had pink hair at her magistrates’ court hearing last year but now has short brown hair, swore at reporters as she left the crown court with her head covered by her coat.