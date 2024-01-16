Resident’s bin not collected as contents ‘frozen’, says council leaflet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Resident’s bin not collected as contents ‘frozen’, says council leaflet

By Press Association
A North Hertfordshire resident’s bin was not collected after the content had frozen due to the cold weather (Mr Fursie/PA)
A resident in North Hertfordshire whose council did not collect his bin, claiming the contents had frozen due to the cold weather, described the incident as “farcical”.

Mr Fursie, who does not wish to use his real name, 58, was due to have his garden waste bin collected on Tuesday morning, but the waste was not collected and a leaflet bearing the logos of North Herts Council and East Herts Council was left on his bin.

The notice said the contents of Mr Fursie’s bin were frozen, making it difficult to empty, and included advice for residents to loosen the contents with a spade or leave bins in a warm place such as a garage or shed.

A leaflet about missed bin collections because the contents had frozen
Mr Fursie told the PA news agency: “The idea we have to keep it somewhere warm is farcical especially when they sometimes arrive early morning.

“I have plenty of suitable plots but they are round the back of the garden – I’m not getting up at 6.30 to wheel them out the front.

“I’m sure a quick shake of the bin would have fixed it.”

The front of the leaflet read: “Due to the cold weather the contents of your bin have frozen.

“We have attempted to empty your bin but this was unsuccessful.”

Mr Fursie shared a picture and a video of the contents which showed old leaves and grass clumped together, while ice and frost coated the inside of the bin.

In the video, he used a spade to demonstrate the ease of breaking up the debris and said the contents were “certainly not frozen”.

The inside of a garden waste bin with old leaves and grass
The resident said his last collection was four weeks ago and he has been waiting since the festive period, when there are fewer collections, to have his garden waste disposed of.

He said he will now have to wait two weeks until his bin is collected.

“This was the first collection in four weeks as they miss one around Christmas time,” he said.

He said it costs him £50 a year to have his garden waste bins emptied by the council, which are collected bi-weekly.

Mr Fursie also said he was shocked after noticing a plastic coating on the leaflet, raising concerns about its impact on the environment.

“The leaflets are (clearly) shocking for the environment. Plastic coated paper. A sticker would be better,” he said.

The PA news agency has contacted North Herts Council and East Herts Council for comment.