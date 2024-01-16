Trial date set for police officer accused of sexually assaulting girl, six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trial date set for police officer accused of sexually assaulting girl, six

By Press Association
Court artist sketch of Pc Dean Dempster (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch of Pc Dean Dempster (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A trial date has been set for a police officer accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl while on duty.

Pc Dean Dempster, from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), is alleged to have sexually touched the child while on duty in Oldham on December 29.

The 34-year-old, of Langford Road, Manchester, appeared over videolink from prison at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.

Judge David Swinnerton fixed a trial date for June 19, with the case expected to last five to seven days.

He remanded Dempster in custody ahead of a further hearing on February 23.

The police officer, who joined GMP in 2021 after serving as a special constable and ambulance service paramedic, is charged with two offences – one of assault of the girl by sexual touching and a second of misconduct in a public office, due to the alleged assault being committed while on duty.

No pleas were entered during the hearing.

Following Dempster’s arrest, on New Year’s Eve last year, a spokesman for GMP said he had been suspended from duty and misconduct proceedings would resume upon the conclusion of criminal proceedings.