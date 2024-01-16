London school facing High Court challenge from Muslim pupil over ‘prayer ban’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

London school facing High Court challenge from Muslim pupil over ‘prayer ban’

By Press Association
The pupil’s legal challenge against the Michaela Community Schools Trust is being heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The pupil’s legal challenge against the Michaela Community Schools Trust is being heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A high-achieving north London school, previously dubbed Britain’s strictest, is facing a High Court challenge from a Muslim pupil over a decision to impose a “prayer ban”.

The student, who cannot be named, alleges that the policy introduced by the Michaela Community School in Brent is discriminatory and had “fundamentally changed” how she feels “about being a Muslim in this country”, a judge heard.

The pupil described the ban as “like somebody saying they don’t feel like I properly belong here”, a hearing in London on Tuesday was told.

In the legal action against the free school’s governing body, the Michaela Community Schools Trust, the student claims the decision “banning prayer rituals” also breaches her right to freedom of religion.

The hearing was told that the school’s stance was first introduced in March last year by its founder and headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh – a former government social mobility Tsar – and later re-made by its governing body in May.

Katharine Birbalsingh resigns
Katharine Birbalsingh, the founder and head of Michaela Community School in north London (PA)

Lawyers for the school, which is opposing the legal challenge, had argued that proceedings should be held in private due to concerns over past harassment, which saw it face threats and a “bomb hoax”.

But following arguments by the media, Mr Justice Linden ruled that the hearing should be held in public and the school and headteacher can be identified.

Sarah Hannett KC, representing the student only to be referred to as TTT, told the court that the policy had the “practical effect of only preventing Muslims from praying because their prayer by nature has a ritualised nature rather than being internal”.

The barrister said it was “a ban uniquely on Muslim prayer”, stopping pupils praying “at a time as required by Islam”, under which it is part of the “five pillars” of the faith.

She said Muslim prayer requires “prostration and for the worshipper to face a particular direction”, adding that there was no evidence the ban affected other faiths in the school.

Ms Hannett said it “wouldn’t prevent a Christian child sitting quietly in the corner of the playground from praying”.

The pupil was seeking a “compromise” to the school’s position, her lawyer said, arguing they should be allowed to pray for around five minutes at lunch time, on dates when faith rules required it, but not during lessons.

Ms Hannett said the ban at the school, where around half of the roughly 700 students are Muslim, makes the pupil “feel guilty and unhappy, in her words, it ‘messes up her day’”.

Around 30 students began praying in the school’s “wet” and “dirty” yard in March last year, using blazers to kneel as they were not permitted to bring in prayer mats, the lawyer told the court.

Jason Coppel KC, for the school trust, said pupils seen praying outside contributed to a “concerted campaign” on social media over the school’s approach to religion, including a since removed online petition attracting thousands of signatures.

He argued reporting of the case could “give rise to a real and immediate risk of harm to the headmistress, other members of the school staff (and) potentially pupils at the school”.

The court heard the school was targeted with “threats of violence”, abuse and “false” allegations of Islamophobia.

Police were called to respond to claims of bombs being placed at the school, prompting it to hire a security guard and close two days early at the end of term.

Glass bottles were thrown over the school railings and a brick thrown through one teacher’s window, leaving staff “fearing for their lives”, Mr Coppel said, adding that the situation had since “calmed”.

He said Ms Birbalsingh was concerned coverage of the hearing would cause “serious risk” of “physical danger to our school community”.

Mr Justice Linden noted the school had received “disgraceful” abuse but concluded: “I do not accept that the evidence in this case establishes a risk to the lives or safety of members of the school staff or the school community that would justify holding the hearing in private.”

The judge ruled that there should be no reports of the case featuring the identity of any school pupils and staff, except for Ms Birbalsingh.

Mr Coppel is due to set the school’s defence to the case on Wednesday, when the hearing is due to conclude.