Met Police searching for teenage girl missing for more than a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Met Police searching for teenage girl missing for more than a week

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Police are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for more than a week, the Met said.

Julia Skala, 16, is said to have left her south-west London home at around 1pm on January 8 and Scotland Yard is now appealing for the public to help find her.

Her family reportedly said it is “unusual for her to be away from home this long” and officers are increasingly concerned for her welfare.

The girl, from Mitcham, was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black trousers, white Nike trainers, and carrying a black Nike rucksack.

She was reported missing the next morning and an investigation was launched that included house-to-house inquiries and recovering CCTV, the Met said.

Superintendent Josh Laughton, from the local policing team in south-west London, said: “Julia’s family have told us it is unusual for her to be away from home for this long.

“While there’s no evidence to suggest she has come to harm, we are growing increasingly concerned about her welfare.

“We use a range of tactics to trace the movements of a missing person, however despite our inquiries, we still have no indication of where she is.

“Julia has links to Lambeth, Camden and Islington. It’s likely she would have travelled by public transport.

“I would ask anyone who thinks they may have seen her over the past week to come forward immediately.”