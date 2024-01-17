Health watchdog takes action against high security psychiatric hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Health watchdog takes action against high security psychiatric hospital

By Press Association
Rampton top security psychiatric hospital (PA)
Rampton top security psychiatric hospital (PA)

The health watchdog has taken action against a high security psychiatric hospital which has housed serial killers after it was discovered patients were being confined to their rooms for long periods.

Rampton Hospital in Nottinghamshire provides services to people detained under the Mental Health Act 1983, who have learning disabilities, mental illnesses or psychopathic disorders.

Among those housed there are serial killer Beverley Allitt and Deividas Skebas, who stabbed nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte in the heart as she played in the street in Lincolnshire in the summer of 2022.

The inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) took place in June and July, and was a follow-up to a previous inspection in September 2022 which resulted in the facility being warned to make significant improvements.

During the latest inspection, wards were found to be understaffed, with patients locked in their rooms for extended periods of time as a result.

This issue was highlighted at the previous inspection, a CQC report said, adding that “confinement exposed patients to an increased risk of harm”.

There was also evidence of staff not always using measures such as restraint and seclusion appropriately.

Greg Rielly, the CQC’s deputy director of operations in the Midlands, said it was “disappointing” that the trust had failed to make the improvements it was told to carry out following the previous inspection.

“We found the hospital didn’t always have enough nursing and medical staff to keep people safe,” he added.

“Staff regularly confined people to their bedrooms and limited their access to activities and leave from their room, due to low staffing numbers. This meant people weren’t having any fresh air, which wasn’t good for their health and wellbeing.

“This was identified at our last inspection – however, the trust hadn’t made the required improvements which increased the risk of people coming to harm.

“Also, staff didn’t always use restraint and seclusion appropriately. It was disappointing that levels of restrictive interventions were so high, and often used to manage risks to people, due to low staffing levels.”

As a result of the visit, Rampton Hospital has been rated as “inadequate” by the CQC.

The watchdog has also taken further enforcement action, which includes the hospital not being able to admit anyone without prior written agreement from CQC.

Mr Rielly added that the trust has informed the CQC it has “made significant improvements around staffing, confinement, and having more people trained in British Sign Language to help support deaf people”.

He said: “We will continue to monitor the hospital closely and will return to carry out another inspection to ensure improvements are sustained and embedded. If this doesn’t happen, we won’t hesitate to take further action in line with our enforcement powers.”

Ifti Majid, chief executive of Nottinghamshire Healthcare, said the safety and wellbeing of patients is a “priority” and staff have since “worked incredibly hard” to improve services.

He claimed the trust has since recruited 75 nurses and healthcare support workers, improved training compliance, reduced daytime confinement and improved communication with deaf patients.

Mr Majid added: “We know from the feedback we have received from the CQC that tangible improvements have been made over the last seven months.

“However we know that we still have more work to do, and importantly we need to embed and sustain all of the improvements we make. We will continue to work closely with the CQC, our colleagues, and importantly those who use our services and their families, to focus on continuing to improve the experience for those who use our services.”

The overall CQC rating for Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust remains as “requires improvement”.