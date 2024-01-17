Younger people urged to give blood as figures reveal most donors are over 45

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Younger people urged to give blood as figures reveal most donors are over 45

By Press Association
Heath officials are appealing for younger blood donors to come forward after a dip in donations from people aged 17 to 24 (NHSBT)
Health officials have urged young adults to donate blood after it emerged that the number of the youngest donors has drastically diminished in recent years.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said that the proportion of regular donors in England aged 17 to 24 has fallen to almost half the rate it was five years ago.

It comes as the age demographics of blood donors appears to be changing, bucking recent trends of a younger donor pool.

Since 2018, the majority of donors have been aged 17 to 44, but now, more than half of donors are over the age of 45, NHSBT said.

Figures from NHSBT show that in 2017-18, young people aged 17 to 24 made up 13.07% of the donor pool but in 2022-23 this fell to just 7.2%.

Meanwhile, about 408,000 of the 798,000 people who regularly give blood are aged 45 or over (51.1%).

Older donors are now in the majority in every region of England except for London, NHSBT said.

Officials believe that the change in the donor pool could be down to a number of factors including an ageing population and knock-on effects from the Covid-19 pandemic, which interrupted usual recruitment drives to encourage young people to become donors.

While face-to-face drives – such as Fresher events at universities – have restarted again, NHSBT has also launched new campaign Giving Types to encourage people to consider becoming a blood donor.

Dr Jo Farrar, chief executive of NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Because lifesaving blood only has a short shelf life, we need to constantly collect it and need a steady stream of new donors.

“For the first time in five years, we have more donors who are aged over 45 than under, so it has never been more important for younger people to become lifesavers by giving blood.

“Giving blood feels great. In just one hour you can save up to three lives. Please register and book your first appointment today.”

NHSBT needs to collect 1.45 million units of blood each year to meet the needs of patients across England.

As well as encouraging more young people to give blood, NHSBT is also trying to recruit more donors with black heritage.

They are more likely to have the blood type “urgently needed” to treat people with the genetic blood disorder sickle cell.

– People can register as a blood donor and book their first appointment via the GiveBloodNHS app or at www.blood.co.uk