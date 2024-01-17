Man extradited from Pakistan and charged with 2015 murder of known gang member

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man extradited from Pakistan and charged with 2015 murder of known gang member

By Press Association
Abdul Ahsan was initially arrested in 2015 but failed to answer police bail later that year (GMP/PA)
A 27-year-old man has been extradited from Pakistan and charged with the 2015 murder of known gang member Andre Marshall, police said.

Abdul Ahsan was initially arrested in 2015 but failed to answer police bail later that year.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) placed a £10,000 reward on Ahsan seeking information from the public that would lead to his capture.

After fleeing to Pakistan to evade detection, police said Ahsan, of no fixed abode, was tracked to the country and extradited on Tuesday in a joint effort by UK and Pakistani authorities.

He was escorted back to the UK by officers from the Joint International Crime Centre where he was remanded into GMP custody.

Marshall, 29, who was a member of the Manchester-based Gooch gang, was found in the early hours of May 20 2015 with gunshot wounds to his torso and leg in the Manor Park area of Urmston, Trafford.

Police later confirmed the cause of his death was due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “This charge is an important development in the investigation into the death of Andre Marshall.

“On behalf of our investigation team, I would like to thank our colleagues in the National Crime Agency and also the Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency and the UK Crown Prosecution Service, who have all jointly worked together to facilitate this progress in our investigation.

“GMP continues the pursuit to finding justice for Andre’s family.”

Two people have already been sentenced for their involvement in Marshall’s murder.

On May 19 2016, then 18-year-old Danial Shahid was found guilty of assisting an offender following a trial at Manchester Crown Court.

He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Kadell Rivers, then aged 20, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and possession of an offensive weapon at an earlier hearing on the same day.

He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Ahsan will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Wednesday.