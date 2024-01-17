Deal struck to deliver medicine to hostages as Palestinians fight in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deal struck to deliver medicine to hostages as Palestinians fight in Gaza

By Press Association
Palestinians walk through destruction by the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza Strip (Adel Hana/ AP)
Palestinian militants battled Israeli forces in northern Gaza on Tuesday as a deal was struck between Israel and Hamas to deliver medicine to hostages and allow aid into Gaza.

Israeli forces launched a barrage of rockets on Tuesday in a show of force more than 100 days into Israel’s massive air and ground campaign against the tiny coastal enclave.

The fighting in the north, which was the first target of Israel’s offensive and where entire neighbourhoods have been pulverised, showed how far Israel is from achieving its goals of dismantling Hamas and returning scores of hostages captured in the October 7 attack that sparked the war.

In comes as France and Qatar, the Persian Gulf nation that helped mediate a previous ceasefire, said late on Tuesday that they had brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas to deliver medicine to Israeli hostages in Gaza, as well as additional aid to Palestinians in the besieged territory.

Israel Palestinians
Israeli soldiers work on a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel (Leo Correa/ AP)

France said it had been working since October on the deal, which will provide three months’ worth of medication for 45 hostages with chronic illnesses, as well as other medicines and vitamins. The medicines are expected to enter Gaza from Egypt on Wednesday.

It was the first known agreement between the warring sides since a week-long truce in November.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis is worsening, with 85% of the territory’s 2.3 million Palestinians having fled their homes and United Nations agencies warning of mass starvation and disease.

The conflict threatens to widen after the United States and Israel traded strikes with Iranian-backed groups across the region.

Iran fired missiles late on Monday at what it said were Israeli “spy headquarters” in an upscale neighbourhood near the sprawling US Consulate in Irbil, the seat of Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Iraq and the US condemned the strikes, which killed several civilians, and Baghdad recalled its ambassador to Iran in protest.

Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria have carried out dozens of attacks on bases housing US forces, and a US air strike in Baghdad killed an Iranian-backed militia leader in early January.

Iran Iraq Syria Strikes
Emergency services clear the rubble of the house of Peshraw Dizayi that was hit in Iranian missile strikes in Irbil, Iraq on Tuesday (Julia Zimmermann/Metrography/ AP)

Elsewhere, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have resumed their attacks on container ships in the Red Sea following a wave of US-led strikes last week.

The US military carried out another strike on Tuesday.

Separately, it said two Navy Seals are missing after a raid last week on a ship carrying Iranian-made missile parts and weapons bound for Yemen.

Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group have exchanged fire along the border nearly every day since the war in Gaza began.

The strikes and counter-strikes have grown more severe since an Israeli strike killed Hamas’ deputy political leader in Beirut this month, raising fears of a repeat of the 2006 war.

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas’ military and governing capabilities to ensure that the October 7 attack is never repeated.

Militants stormed into Israel from Gaza that day, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 people hostage.

With strong diplomatic and military support from the United States, Israel has resisted international calls for a ceasefire.

Nearly half of the hostages were released during the truce, but more than 100 remain in captivity. Hamas has said it will not release any others until Israel ends the war.