Heavy snowfall and freezing rain cause flight cancellations across Germany

Heavy snowfall and freezing rain has led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and trains, crashes on icy roads, and school closures across Germany.

At Frankfurt airport, Germany’s biggest, more than 500 flights were cancelled, while in Munich more than 250 arrivals and departures were cancelled.

In western Germany, Saarbruecken airport closed for the day, as Dusseldorf and Cologne/Bonn airports were also affected by delays and cancelations.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled (dpa via AP)

National train operator Deutsche Bahn cancelled several long-distance connections and announced that the maximum speed of its fast ICE train would be limited to 124mph due to the extreme weather.

The freezing rain across western and southern Germany also led to countless crashes on icy roads in the early hours of Wednesday.

As a precaution, many schools and kindergartens in the country closed for the day, and some companies offered their employees the option of working from home.