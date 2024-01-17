Fresh police search in Gibraltar for Royal Navy sailor missing for 37 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh police search in Gibraltar for Royal Navy sailor missing for 37 years

By Press Association
Simon Parkes, from Bristol, who was last seen in December 1986 when the ship he was serving on, HMS Illustrious, was docked in Gibraltar (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)
A fresh set of searches are being carried out by police in Gibraltar as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a Royal Navy sailor more than 37 years ago, following a ‘new line of enquiry’.

Simon Parkes, from Bristol, was last seen in December 1986 when the ship he was serving on, HMS Illustrious, was docked in the territory.

His disappearance has previously been part of investigations by Hampshire police into serial killer Allan Grimson, a former petty officer, who was jailed for life for the murder of two young men and who was serving on board the aircraft carrier at the same time as the 18-year-old.

Allan Grimson
Allan Grimson has always denied being involved in the disappearance of Simon Parkes (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

Following new information, officers from Hampshire Constabulary have now returned to the Town Range car park where it carried out previous investigations in August 2023.

Police have also previously carried out digs at a cemetery in the British Overseas Territory.

A force spokesman said: “Officers investigating the disappearance of a young sailor more than 30 years ago are carrying out a small amount of further excavation work at Town Range car park in Gibraltar as we follow a potential further line of enquiry.

“A working group led by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, comprised of detectives and specially trained search officers both from the police and military, will be carrying out the work in Gibraltar during the week of 15 January as we continue to investigate what happened to Simon Parkes.

“The operational activity is part of our work to assess a new line of enquiry that has been presented to us.

“This latest activity follows work carried out in August 2023 where a small amount of excavation work was undertaken at Town Range car park.

“Whilst nothing was found to progress the investigation a further potential area of interest within the car park was identified to us.

“This investigation continues to be a collaborative operation between Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and Royal Gibraltar Police with support from the Ministry of Defence.”

The spokesman added: “Royal Navy Rating Parkes, from Bristol, was last seen in December 1986, when the ship he was serving on, HMS Illustrious, was docked in Gibraltar.

“The 18-year-old radio operator went on to shore but never made it back on board and when the ship returned to Portsmouth days later, no one knew what had happened to him despite a huge manhunt to find him.

“Since then investigations into his disappearance have so far failed to find answers for his long-suffering parents.”

Simon Parkes missing
Margaret and David Parkes hold a photograph of their son Simon Parkes, who was last seen in December 1986 (Family handout/Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

Grimson was jailed in 2001 at Winchester Crown Court for the murders of naval rating Nicholas Wright, 18, from Leicestershire, and barman Sion Jenkins from Newbury, Berkshire.

He has always denied being involved in the disappearance of Mr Parkes.