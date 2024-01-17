Schoolboys cycle distance from Manchester to Palestine for children in war zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Schoolboys cycle distance from Manchester to Palestine for children in war zone

By Press Association
Ten schoolboys are cycling the distance from Manchester to Palestine to raise money for children affected by the Israel-Hamas war (Gemma Stewart/PA)
Ten schoolboys are cycling the distance from Manchester to Palestine to raise money for children affected by the Israel-Hamas war (Gemma Stewart/PA)

A group of primary school children is cycling the distance from Manchester to Palestine to raise money for “any innocent child” affected by the Israel-Hamas war.

The boys, aged nine and 10, are cycling a virtual 2,400 miles (3,862km) from their homes in Manchester to their friends’ house in the Hebron Valley, raising money to send toys, clothes, nappies, milk powder and medical aid to children in the region.

They have clocked up nearly 700 miles (1,127km) so far and hope to complete the venture by Easter. They have already raised more than £700, beating their original target of £500.

They were inspired to take on the challenge by nine-year-old Liam Stewart, who is part of the group and who “just wants to help the children”, his mother, Gemma Stewart, 41, told the PA news agency.

“In Liam’s words, the aid is going to any innocent child affected,” Ms Stewart said.

Five of the boys sat round a campfire holding sausages
Liam Stewart (in yellow) had the idea to cycle the virtual distance to raise funds for 'any innocent child' affected by the war in the Middle East (Gemma Stewart/PA)

“He says ‘We’re all part of the world; we’re all different but we’re all the same’.

“For a nine-year-old, the words that he comes out with sometimes and the attitude that he’s got to everything around him is just incredible.

“He just wants to help and he says it’s so unfair that there are children involved.”

The boys are using exercise bikes to clock up the miles, as well as cycling to school where possible, and going out on bike rides with their fathers when the weather allows.

Ms Stewart added: “They’re all at primary school together, they’re all in the same class and they’re all such a lovely, lovely bunch of lads.

Three of the boys sat on a bench wearing bike helmets
Some of the boys during a bike ride for the challenge (Gemma Stewart/PA)

“Liam is a really bright lad, he’s really empathetic and he takes things to heart – he’s only nine and to have this way about him, we’re so proud of him, and he’s very proud of his friends.

“All of them have got this way about them where they want to do stuff for other people.”

The mother-of-two said her son got “very upset” at the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict because “we have friends from Palestine and he wanted to do something to help the children”.

“He initially wanted to do the challenge before Christmas to send things over then because he has lots of presents at Christmas and nice family times,” she said.

“But Liam was really poorly before Christmas and he felt like he was really letting them down, but we started it up again afterwards.”

Some of the boys standing in a tent smiling at the camera
The boys have raised more than £700 so far (Gemma Stewart/PA)

Liam’s fundraising ventures were first prompted by the war in Ukraine, where he came up with the idea to go without any electricity for 24 hours and get others to sponsor him and his friends – which raised more than £1,000.

His mother said: “He went to school the next day and told his friends it was what he wanted to do and there were six of them that camped out without any electricity – they wouldn’t even use the toilet light.

“It was hilarious at one point because if you think of six boys with no electricity, they did everything – rugby tackling, football, wrestling.”

Ms Stewart said the money allowed two of their friends – a mother and son who are Ukrainian refugees – to visit the region to see their family, as well as to purchase equipment for injured soldiers in Ukraine.

To find out more and to support the fundraiser, visit the group’s JustGiving page at: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Liam-Stewart-helpingthoseinneed