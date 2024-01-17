Heavy snowfall and freezing rain disrupt transport in Scandinavia and Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavy snowfall and freezing rain disrupt transport in Scandinavia and Germany

By Press Association
Transport has been affected in central and northern Europe (AP)
Transport has been affected in central and northern Europe (AP)

Heavy snow and freezing rain has hit parts of northern and central Europe, bringing transport to a halt in some Scandinavian regions and causing major disruption at airports in Frankfurt and Oslo.

At Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest, freezing rain forced a halt to take-offs as freezing rain persisted on Wednesday lunchtime, German news agency dpa reported.

The airport cited a danger of de-iced aircraft icing up again as they taxied toward the runway, and said it planned to halt landings as well in mid-afternoon.

Hundreds of flights had already been cancelled before the halt to take-offs.

De-icing a plane
A Lufthansa aircraft is de-iced at Frankfurt Airport (dpa via AP)

The airport in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, was closed temporarily as heavy snow reduced visibility for pilots. Airport spokesperson Ylva Celius said the huge amount of snow and wind hampering traffic was “very unusual” and the resulting closure was “extremely rare”.

Heavy snowfall brought traffic to a standstill in large parts of Scandinavia, with roads and highways clogged with stranded motorists, public transportation delays, cancellations on some ferry routes, and the closure of some bridges. Police in several parts of Denmark urged people to stay at home.

Southern Sweden also saw heavy snowfall.

A train in the snow
Transport has been badly affected across the region (AP)

The freezing rain across western and southern Germany led to many accidents on icy roads in the early hours of Wednesday.

As a precaution, many schools and kindergartens closed for the day and some companies offered their employees the option of working from home.

National train operator Deutsche Bahn cancelled several long-distance trains and announced that the maximum speed of its ICE high-speed trains was limited to 124mph for the day as a precaution.

The small airport in Saarbruecken closed for the day, and there were delays and cancellations in Munich and elsewhere.