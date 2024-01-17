Deadly blast hits southern Nigerian city

Two people have died and 77 others were injured after a massive blast rocked more than a dozen buildings in one of Nigeria’s largest cities.

Rescue workers are digging through the rubble in search of those feared trapped after the explosion in Ibadan city, in the south-western state of Oyo.

By Wednesday morning, security forces had cordoned off the area while medical personnel and ambulances were on stand-by as rescue efforts intensified.

People gather at the site of the explosion (AP)

Preliminary investigations showed the blast was caused by explosives stored for use in illegal mining operations, Oyo governor Seyi Makinde told reporters after visiting the site in the Bodija area of Ibadan.

“We have already deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo state to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations,” Mr Makinde said, describing the damage as “devastating”.

Illegal mining in mineral-rich Nigeria is common and has been a major concern for authorities. However, it is mostly done in remote areas where arrests are difficult and where safety procedures are rarely followed.

Dozens were injured in the blast (AP)

It was not immediately clear who stored the explosives, and no arrests have been announced.

Governor Makinde said: “The investigations are ongoing (and) all those found culpable for this will be brought to book.”

Most of the 77 injured were already discharged, the governor said, promising to cover the medical bills of others still being admitted and to provide temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected.