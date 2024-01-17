Three killed and dozens injured in massive blast in southern Nigerian city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three killed and dozens injured in massive blast in southern Nigerian city

By Press Association
Rescue workers sit on the rubble of a building (AP Photo)
Rescue workers sit on the rubble of a building (AP Photo)

Three people were killed and 77 others were injured when explosives rocked more than 20 buildings in one of Nigeria’s largest cities, authorities said, as rescue workers dug through the rubble in search of people feared to be trapped.

Residents in densely populated Ibadan city, in the south-western state of Oyo, heard a loud blast on Tuesday evening, causing panic as many fled their homes.

By Wednesday morning, security forces had cordoned off the area while medical personnel and ambulances were on standby as rescue efforts intensified.

Nigeria Explosion
People gather at the site of the explosion (AP)

Preliminary investigations showed the blast was caused by explosives stored for use in illegal mining operations, Oyo governor Seyi Makinde told reporters after visiting the site in the Bodija area of Ibadan.

“We have already deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo state to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations,” he said, describing the damage as “devastating”.

Rescue workers combing through the collapsed structures recovered an additional body on Wednesday morning, increasing the death toll to three, Saheed Akiode, co-ordinator of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency in the region, told the Associated Press.

Nigeria Explosion
Three people died in the blast (AP)

It was not immediately clear who stored the explosives, and no arrests have been announced. “The investigations are ongoing (and) all those found culpable for this will be brought to book,” Mr Makinde said.

Most of the 77 injured have already been discharged from hospital, the governor said, promising to cover the medical bills of others still being admitted and to provide temporary accommodation for people whose houses were affected.

Dozens of residents flocked to the vicinity where some of the injured were being treated in ambulances. Surrounding the area were buildings covered in dust and either completely or partially destroyed as a result of the blast, which left a massive crater.

Nigeria Explosion
Rescue workers at the scene of the explosion (AP)

Illegal mining in mineral-rich Nigeria is common and has been a major concern for authorities. However, it is mostly done in remote areas where arrests are difficult and where safety procedures are rarely followed.

The use of explosives such as dynamite by miners close to residential areas is also common and poses health hazards to residents, according to Anthony Adejuwon, who leads the Urban Alert group which advocates for accountability in the mining industry.

He said explosive materials should be kept far away from where people live, but that “the use of these explosives is not controlled and because they are not controlled, anybody that has easy access can keep it anywhere”.