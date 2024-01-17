Republican debate axed as Nikki Haley refuses to take part without Donald Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Republican debate axed as Nikki Haley refuses to take part without Donald Trump

By Press Association
Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Another Republican presidential debate has been cancelled after Nikki Haley refused to participate in any forum that does not also include Donald Trump.

The move means that for the first time in years there will no on-the-ground face-off before New Hampshire’s primary next week.

CNN announced on Wednesday that it was calling off its debate, which had been scheduled for Sunday at New England College.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump at a campaign event in Atkinson, New Hampshire (Matt Rourke/AP)

It comes a day after ABC and WMUR-TV said they were also cancelling Thursday’s debate, planned at Saint Anselm College, following Ms Haley’s assertion that the next debate in which she participates “will either be with Donald Trump or Joe Biden”.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis had committed to take part in both debates, but with front-runner Mr Trump having skipped all of the Republican debates so far, Ms Haley’s participation had been the deciding factor in whether they would go on.

The move by the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador could be in part a result of the last debate, which featured only her and Mr DeSantis.

Ms Haley did not perform as well as expected, and Mr DeSantis ultimately ended up beating her for second place in Monday’s lead-off Iowa caucuses.

Her decision to skip the debate prompted a reaction from rivals, with Mr DeSantis saying she is “afraid to debate because she doesn’t want to answer the tough questions”, and a Trump spokesman calling her a “desperate globalist”.

Ms Haley had argued that picking her gives Republicans a better chance to defeat Mr Biden, a Democrat, in November’s presidential election, pointing to survey data showing her with the largest lead among the Republican field in a theoretical general election match-up.

Although she finished third in Iowa, she has been shown to be better-positioned in the next state to vote, New Hampshire, and has angled to frame the remainder of the primary as a two-person race between Mr Trump and herself.

CNN said on Wednesday that it would instead host a town hall event with Ms Haley on Thursday from New England College.

Mr DeSantis took part in his own CNN town hall on Tuesday.