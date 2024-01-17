Man arrested over discovery of 14 people in a shipping container at Irish port

A man has been arrested following the discovery of 14 people in a shipping container at an Irish port.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by Irish police following the incident at Rosslare Europort on January 8.

The 14, nine men, three women and two young girls, were found after the vehicle was stopped and searched after arriving on a ferry.

A Garda spokesperson said the man was arrested at Rosslare on Wednesday on suspicion of an alleged offence under the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act, 2021.

He was being detained at a Garda Station in the southeast of the country on Wednesday evening under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“The investigation is ongoing,” they added.