US military launches another barrage of missiles against Houthi sites in Yemen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

US military launches another barrage of missiles against Houthi sites in Yemen

By Press Association
In this image provided by the US Navy, the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall and amphibious assault ship USS Bataan transit the Bab al-Mandeb strait on August 9, 2023 (Mass Communications Spc 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/US Navy via AP)
In this image provided by the US Navy, the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall and amphibious assault ship USS Bataan transit the Bab al-Mandeb strait on August 9, 2023 (Mass Communications Spc 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/US Navy via AP)

The US military has fired another wave of ship and submarine-launch missile strikes against Houthi-controlled sites, multiple US officials said.

It marks the fourth time in days it has directly targeted the group in Yemen as violence that ignited in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war continues to spill over in the Middle East.

The strikes were launched from the Red Sea and hit more than a dozen sites, the officials said.

They followed an official announcement on Wednesday that the US has put the Houthis back on its list of specially designated global terrorists.

The sanctions that come with the formal designation are meant to sever violent extremist groups from their sources of financing.

APTOPIX Yemen Israel Palestinians US
Houthi fighters and tribesmen stage a rally against the US and UK strikes on Houthi-run military sites near Sanaa, Yemen (AP Photo)

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details that have not been made public yet.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said on Telegram that the strikes targeted the governorates of Dhamar, Hodieda, Taiz, al-Bayda and Saada.

Despite the sanctions and military strikes, including a large-scale operation on Friday carried out by US and British warships and warplanes that hit more than 60 targets across Yemen, the Houthis are continuing their harassment campaign of commercial and military ships.

The latest incident occurred when a one-way attack drone was launched from a Houthi-controlled area in Yemen and struck the Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned and operated M/V Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden.

The US has also strongly warned Iran to cease providing weapons to the Houthis.

On Thursday, a US raid intercepted ballistic missile parts the US said Iran was shipping to Yemen.

Two US Navy Seals remain unaccounted for after one was knocked off the vessel by a wave during the seizure and the second followed the overcome Seal into the water.

On Wednesday, Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder said the US would continue to take military action to prevent further attacks.

He said: “They are exploiting this situation to conduct attacks against the ships and vessels from more than 50 countries… around the world.

“And so we’re going to continue to work with our partners in the region to prevent those attacks or deter those attacks in the future.”

There have been several incidents since the Friday joint operations. The Houthis fired an anti-ship cruise missile towards a US Navy destroyer over the weekend, but the ship shot it down.

The Houthis then struck a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden on Monday and a Malta-flagged bulk carrier in the Red Sea on Tuesday.

In response, the US struck four anti-ship ballistic missiles that were prepared to launch and presented an imminent threat to merchant and US Navy ships in the region.

Hours later, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack on the Malta-flagged bulk carrier Zografia. The ship was hit, but no one was injured and it continued on its way.