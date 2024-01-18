What the papers say – January 18

The front pages on Thursday cover a variety of topics, with news on the royal family taking the lead.

The Daily Telegraph and Metro report King Charles is set to go under the knife for prostate surgery and Catherine, Princess of Wales has been admitted to hospital for planned surgery to her abdomen.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Hospital surgery for King and Princess'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/bU9bBErsKx — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 17, 2024

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰 ROYAL'S DOUBLE HEALTH SHOCK 🔴 Kate and Charles in hospital #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TudRR5UCcH — Metro (@MetroUK) January 17, 2024

The Daily Express, The Sun, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star focus more on Kate and her operation, with the Princess of Wales said to be “doing well”.

On tomorrow's front page: The Royal family have been rocked by a double health blow involving King Charles and the Princess of Wales. https://t.co/SGoMCizpfE pic.twitter.com/S1lO3hVJOO — The Sun (@TheSun) January 17, 2024

The Times and the Guardian splash with the latest on Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda legislation, with the Prime Minister securing Commons approval for his Bill after rebel MPs backed down.

Introducing #TomorrowsPapersToday from:#TheGuardian Iran warned after attack on Pakistan terror cells For a comprehensive collection of newspapers, explore: https://t.co/NNc1XQqHEw Don't forget to support journalism – #buyanewspaper or #buyapaper for the latest updates! pic.twitter.com/pFL1Qww2Zo — The Press Room #TomorrowsPapersToday (@channel_tsc) January 17, 2024

The Financial Times tells of investors scaling back expectations for interest rate cuts in the UK, US and Europe, with global stocks falling back as a result.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 18 January https://t.co/i2nuuX6cPu pic.twitter.com/w13nO0FLHc — Financial Times (@FT) January 17, 2024

Lastly, the i says new information about the Post Office scandal has come to light, as former postmasters seek justice.