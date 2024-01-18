O’Neill says she has not given up on powersharing at Stormont

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
O’Neill says she has not given up on powersharing at Stormont

By Press Association
Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said she will not give up on powersharing (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said she has not given up on powersharing being restored at Stormont, despite the DUP continuing its boycott of the institutions.

However, Ms O’Neill did say that the British and Irish Governments needed to implement a “plan B” for running Northern Ireland if the Assembly does not return.

The DUP, the largest unionist party, is continuing to refuse to participate in devolved government until its concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements are tackled by the UK Government.

MLAs met at Stormont on Wednesday in a failed attempt to restore the Assembly, before public sector workers across Northern Ireland took strike action over pay.

Stormont
The Stormont powersharing institutions have been collapsed for almost two years (Liam McBurney/PA)

During the debate Ms O’Neill said she feared it would be the final sitting of the Assembly.

Speaking to the BBC, she said the reality was that there had been no government at Stormont for almost two years.

She said: “At the heart of that is because the DUP are refusing to do their jobs.

“They tell us that is because of their opposition to the Brexit (Northern Ireland) Protocol.

“To this juncture, in terms of responding to their concerns, we have had a British prime minister who has revisited the protocol and produced the Windsor Framework.”

She added: “I will never give up (on powersharing).

“If I was going to send any message to public sector workers it would be one of hope.

“I will continue to fight your corner, I will continue to fight for an executive because I believe in powersharing and I believe in local ministers taking the decisions.

“There is a reality that the DUP have for a number of years now hidden behind Brexit, the protocol, but the Windsor Framework has been put on the table, they’ve had a year-long negotiation with the British Government and yet here we are and they still have not returned to the Executive.

“The only explanation I can draw for the DUP’s boycott is their refusal to accept a nationalist first minister.

“That was why I was making the point that if you draw that conclusion, that was why I was saying that might be the last sitting of the Assembly.

“I also said that I still called upon the DUP to make the right decision and still join with us.

“I think the public want mature, pragmatic politics. They want the political leaders to work together.

“They want us to fight the fight for proper funding for public services.”

Ms O’Neill said the Irish Government had to be involved in any alternative arrangements to govern Northern Ireland.

She said: “There can be no return to direct rule of the past. In the scenario we find ourselves in, the first priority should be to keep our focus on trying to get a restored executive

“If that is not to be the case then there has to be a plan B, we can’t sit in limbo.

“It looks like some sort of joint arrangement, joint partnership with the two co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, that is both the British Government and the Irish Government.”