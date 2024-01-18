Kate wished speedy recovery as she remains in hospital after abdominal surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate wished speedy recovery as she remains in hospital after abdominal surgery

By Press Association
Kate is patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, and it has wished her a speedy recovery (Chris Radburn/PA)
The Princess of Wales has been wished a speedy recovery as she spends a third day in hospital recuperating from abdominal surgery.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), of which Kate is patron, sent her a get well message, saying: “We are all thinking of you.”

Kate, 42, is said to be “doing well” but will spend up to three months away from royal duties, with the Prince of Wales clearing his diary and stepping back temporarily from his official role to care for his wife and children.

The princess was admitted on Tuesday for the successful, planned procedure but is expected to stay in the private London Clinic for 10-14 days before returning to her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.

EACH said on X: “Everyone at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) sends their very best wishes to our wonderful patron, HRH The Princess of Wales.

“We are all thinking of you and wish you a speedy recovery.”

Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
William, Kate and their children after the Together At Christmas carol concert in December (Chris Jackson/PA)

Meanwhile, the King is preparing for a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with a benign enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace, in an unprecedented double royal health scare, announced the news on Wednesday just an hour-and-a-half after Kensington Palace revealed Kate’s operation.

The 75-year-old monarch, who acceded to the throne 16 months ago, will be admitted to hospital next week.

Queen Camilla nickname
The King with Camilla (Frank Augstein/PA)

He was said to be keen to go public with his condition to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked.

The King, who is at Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, is said to be in touch with the Waleses, with a source describing them as a “close family”.

Kate also has a strong bond with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and siblings Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, and the family, who live nearby in Berkshire, will be on hand to support her recovery.

Royal wedding
Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton (Ian West/PA)

The nature of the princess’s condition has not been revealed although Kensington Palace confirmed it was not cancerous.

It is serious enough, however, for heir to the throne William to be postponing official duties while his wife is in hospital and in the immediate aftermath while she recuperates, devoting his time to his family.

The princess is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter but this will depend on medical advice at the time.

Royal visit to Trinity Buoy Wharf
Kate and her father-in-law, now the King, at his foundation training centre for arts and culture in London in 2022 (Chris Jackson/PA)

George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Louis were at school all day on Wednesday and are yet to visit their mother in hospital.

Media descended on the London Clinic in Marylebone, with photographers, journalists and broadcasters awaiting news behind barriers on the opposite side of the road on Wednesday.

Kate usually enjoys good health but was previously admitted to hospital while pregnant after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum – severe morning sickness.

The London Clinic was chosen to care for Kate this time, rather than King Edward VII’s Hospital, which is usually the go-to establishment for royal medical matters and where she was admitted in 2012.