Garden accessories firm wins legal fight with luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Garden accessories firm wins legal fight with luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton

By Press Association
Garden accessories firm L V Bespoke has won its legal battle with international fashion house Louis Vuitton (Yui Mok/ PA)
Garden accessories firm L V Bespoke has won its legal battle with international fashion house Louis Vuitton (Yui Mok/ PA)

A garden accessories business has won its legal battle with international fashion house Louis Vuitton, which had claimed that their firm’s name of L V Bespoke could cause “consumer confusion”.

Married couple Lawrence and Victoria Osborne used their initials to found L V Bespoke in 2020 when lockdowns hit their incomes from installing kitchens in people’s homes and from holiday lets.

The keen gardeners spotted an opportunity when struggling to find steel supports for plants, and now sell items such as obelisks that house roses, as well as gnomes and bespoke creations.

They were last year commissioned by the King’s Sandringham Estate to make metal crowns for the topiary lawn by the house, which Mrs Osborne said was a “massive thing for us”.

Victoria Osborne and her son Lochlan with crowns that her firm L V Bespoke made for the Sandringham Estate. (L V Bespoke/ PA)
Victoria Osborne and her son Lochlan with crowns that L V Bespoke, the firm she founded with her husband, made for the Sandringham Estate (L V Bespoke/PA)

Mrs Osborne, 48, said she and her 42-year-old husband run the small firm from a workshop at their home in Reepham, Norfolk and employ two to five staff on a seasonal basis.

They tried to register L V Bespoke as a trademark just over two years ago, for goods such as metal plant cages and plants.

“A couple of days before we routinely would have been confirmed with our trademark registration, up popped this fancy London legal company on behalf of Louis Vuitton and I honestly thought it was a joke,” said Mrs Osborne.

The fashion giant, founded in France in 1854, claimed there was a “likelihood of consumer confusion” and that L V Bespoke would “take unfair advantage of, or would be detrimental to” their earlier trademarks, according to papers following a UK Intellectual Property Office hearing.

Mrs Osborne said they decided to fight the objection to their trademark application rather than change the name of the business.

“I could just see the wrong in all of it and the fact we shouldn’t be subjected to corporate bullying,” she said.

Lawrence Osborne with a crown that L V Bespoke, the firm founded by him and his wife, made for the Sandringham Estate. (L V Bespoke/ PA)
Lawrence Osborne with a crown that L V Bespoke, the firm founded by him and his wife, made for the Sandringham Estate (L V Bespoke/ PA)

“The fact of the matter is they were so polar opposites and it was surreal to think they would compare the metalwork on their handbags to the metalwork that we produce.”

Hearing officer Matthew Williams said in his written ruling that “almost all” of L V Bespoke’s goods, such as metal plant cages and garden stakes, were “self-evidently dissimilar” to Louis Vuitton’s “metal components for leatherware”.

“The only point of commonality is the presence of the same two single letters L and V,” he said.

He found that Louis Vuitton’s objection to the trademark registration application “failed on all grounds” and that the “average consumer… would not mistake the marks for one another; there will be no direct confusion”.

He ordered that Louis Vuitton pay £4,000 to Mr and Mrs Osborne.

Louis Vuitton has a right to appeal against the outcome, issued on Tuesday.

Mrs Osborne said it had been a “stressful time” but “thankfully common sense has prevailed”.

She said that fighting the case had cost them “about £15,000” but there had also been “emotional stress and anxiety”.

“What we can’t put a measure on is for this just-over-two-year period we haven’t been able to grow our business in the way that we had intended to with our business plan due to the fact we had this hanging over our head, and the anxiety of having to perhaps rename and rebrand,” she said.

“Anything that we had put into our marketing side of things in our growth plan could have been an additional expense that would have been wasted as well.

“For two years we’ve had the handbrake on.”

Mrs Osborne, who has three children Mac, 19, Lucas, 16 and Lochlan, eight, said she hopes “growth, growth, growth” will follow for the business.

Louis Vuitton has been approached for comment.