King is ‘fine’ and ‘looking forward to getting back to work’, Camilla says

By Press Association
The King and Queen on Christmas Day (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Queen has said the King is “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” as he awaits treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Camilla was on a solo visit to the Aberdeen Art Gallery on Thursday to open its new Safe Space, an initiative to provide help and guidance to people if they suspect someone is living with domestic abuse.

Asked about the King by the Lord Provost, she replied: “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”

King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Two
The King is set to be treated in hospital next week (Daniel Leal/PA)

The King, who is at his private home Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, is preparing for a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with a benign enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace, in an unprecedented double royal health scare, announced the news on Wednesday just an hour-and-a-half after Kensington Palace revealed the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery.

The 75-year-old monarch, who acceded to the throne 16 months ago, will be admitted to hospital next week.