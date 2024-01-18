New image of supermassive M87 galaxy black hole released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

New image of supermassive M87 galaxy black hole released

By Press Association
New image of supermassive M87 black hole (Ilje Cho/EHT collaboration)
New image of supermassive M87 black hole (Ilje Cho/EHT collaboration)

Astronomers have revealed a new image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Messier 87 galaxy.

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration released new images of the M87 black hole from observations taken in April 2018, one year after the first observations.

The new observations, from several telescopes, reveal a familiar bright ring of emission of the same size as that seen in 2017.

They also show that the black hole is “active” and “feeding”.

The ring surrounds a dark central shadow and the brightest part of the ring in the new image now lies in the five o’clock position.

Dr Keiichi Asada, an associate research fellow at Academia Sinica Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics in Taiwan, said: “A fundamental requirement of science is to be able to reproduce results.

“Confirmation of the ring in a completely new data set is a huge milestone for our collaboration and a strong indication that we are looking at a black hole shadow and the material orbiting around it.”

M87 is at the heart of the giant elliptical galaxy Messier 87 and lives 55 million light years away from Earth.

UCL’s Dr Ziri Younsi, a member of the EHT collaboration, said: “It is very exciting that over the course of a year, the brightest part of the bright ring encircling the black hole shadow has shifted by about 30 degrees.

“This shift is something that was predicted in 2019 and is wonderful to now observe, showing the turbulent and dynamical nature of the supermassive black hole as matter orbits around its event horizon. This black hole is active and it is feeding.

“The brightest part of the ring appears brighter as its material is likely coming towards us, but it may also be where the material is more strongly magnetised.

“It might be that this bright area coincides with the base of the black hole’s jet, as it is about where we would expect this base to be.”

He added: “The image is sharper. Its brightest areas are a little brighter and the centre of the image which coincides with the black hole itself is darker.

“In the future, as our images continue to improve, we expect this central dark region to become almost pitch black, as it is where all light vanishes within the event horizon.”

The higher resolution of the new image is a result of the addition of the Greenland Telescope and a dramatically improved recording rate across the array of telescopes.

The findings are published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics journal.