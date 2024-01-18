Strikers vow to embarrass Chris Heaton-Harris as they picket his office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Strikers vow to embarrass Chris Heaton-Harris as they picket his office

By Press Association
Public sector workers from Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (NIPSA) on the picket line outside the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) at Erskine House, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Public sector workers from Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (NIPSA) on the picket line outside the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) at Erskine House, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Striking public sector workers brought their argument for fair pay to the very doors of the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris in Belfast.

There was no response, nor even a sign Mr Heaton-Harris was inside the ultra modern security glass fronted office block in the city centre as police maintained a presence.

The Secretary of State had been urged up to just hours before the largest strike Northern Ireland has seen in recent times started at one minute past midnight to intervene and secure the release of money for public sector pay awards in the absence of functioning devolved government.

However he continued to refuse, insisting that public sector pay was a devolved matter.

Undaunted by the lack of response at Erskine House on Thursday morning, Nipsa general secretary Carmel Gates roared over a loud speaker: “We’re here to embarrass – Chris Heaton-Harris”, to an approving cheer and repeating of the slogan by gathered strikers.

She went on to quip: “You couldn’t give him a red neck with a blow torch.”

A sleepy and icy cold city centre with conspicuously empty bus lanes soon livened up as the morning wore on with a steady stream of arrivals of striking workers, from health to education, transport and civil servants among others.

There were parades of health workers from the major Belfast hospitals and of transport workers from Translink depots that arrived to lively music put on by teaching union NASUWT members.

Speaker after speaker on a platform before the gates of Belfast City Hall in front of thousands of striking workers lambasted Mr Heaton-Harris’ inaction.

Industrial strike
A striking worker holds a sign outside Belfast City Hall, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

However the DUP, who maintain their refusal to participate in devolved government until unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements, were also criticised.

One striker even held aloft a placard calling for the DUP to be “sent to Rwanda” in reference to the Government’s controversial proposed policy for deporting asylum seekers.

Another placard bore photographs of DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Mr Heaton-Harris with the caption: “NHS cares. If only these two did” meanwhile a mention of Sir Jeffrey’s name by a speaker prompted boos.

The crowds filling the wide intersection in front of City Hall were described as “historic”, but there were also vows of the action being “just the beginning” and “continuing the fight” until fair pay for public sector workers has been secured.