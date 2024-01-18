Man arrested over Rosslare migrant discovery released without charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man arrested over Rosslare migrant discovery released without charge

By Press Association
A stock picture of the Garda badge logo (Niall Carson/PA)
A stock picture of the Garda badge logo (Niall Carson/PA)

A man who was arrested by police investigating the discovery of 14 migrants in a refrigerated container at an Irish port has been released without charge.

Nine men, three women and two young girls, were discovered in the container at Rosslare Europort on January 8.

At the time, senior Irish Government figures expressed “relief” that there were no fatalities among the migrants.

The Irish police service An Garda Siochana launched an investigation to determine whether the incident was an act of people smuggling for illegal entry or human trafficking, with the latter involving the exploitation of victims for an illegal purpose.

Gardai said this could involve labour exploitation, sexual exploitation, forced criminality or organ harvesting.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau and local gardai in the Wexford area are working with their counterparts in Europol on the case, and have asked anyone with information, “no matter how insignificant”, to get in contact.

The container originated south of Paris, France and travelled to Rosslare from Zeebrugge, Belgium.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by Irish police at Rosslare on Wednesday on suspicion of an alleged offence under the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act, 2021.

He was released without charge on Thursday and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.