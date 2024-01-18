Demolition work starts on newbuild homes over problems with foundations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demolition work starts on newbuild homes over problems with foundations

By Press Association
Demolition has begun (Joe Giddens/PA)
Demolition has begun (Joe Giddens/PA)

The demolition of dozens of newbuild homes in Cambridge is under way, because of problems with their foundations.

Darwin Green, less than two miles from the centre of the prestigious university city, is still under construction and has outline approval for 1,593 new homes.

In June 2023, developers Barratt and David Wilson said they had “discovered issues with the design of some of the foundations” of some homes under construction in phase two of the estate.

Darwin Green development
Demolition of the homes begins (Joe Giddens/PA)

In a letter to residents that month, the developers said that “some of the properties which require demolition had been reserved by our customers”.

They said that customers had been offered a “range of options and support”.

“We sincerely apologise for any negative impact this situation may have on you and we are fully committed to minimising any impact of the remedial work as much as we possibly can,” the letter added.

A statement published on the website for the newbuild estate, said Barratt and David Wilson have now received approval for the phased demolition of a number of homes at Darwin Green.

Darwin Green development
The estate has outline approval for 1,593 new homes (Joe Giddens/PA)

“To provide clarification, 36 homes currently at the roof stage of construction are scheduled for demolition and in addition to this, remediation will be undertaken on a further 47 plots, each at different stages of partial construction,” the statement said.

Diggers have moved on to the site and some of the properties have already been reduced to rubble.

The developers said they remain “committed to ensuring that mitigation measures are in place to ensure that there is as little impact as possible to residents and the environment”.