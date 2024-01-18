Watchdog to investigate police force after toddler found dead next to father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watchdog to investigate police force after toddler found dead next to father

By Press Association
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it would be investigating Lincolnshire Police’s actions (Joe Giddens/PA)
The police watchdog will investigate whether there were any “missed opportunities” by officers prior to the deaths of two-year-old Bronson Battersby and his father Kenneth in Lincolnshire.

The toddler was found dead next to the body of his 60-year-old father, who had suffered a fatal heart attack at the flat they shared in Skegness, two weeks after they were last seen alive on Boxing Day by a neighbour.

It is believed that Kenneth died days later, leaving Bronson with no access to food or water at their home in Prince Alfred Avenue.

Lincolnshire Police was contacted on two separate occasions by a Lincolnshire County Council social worker who got no answer when they tried knocking on the door of Mr Battersby’s home to see them.

The county council confirmed Bronson had been known to children’s services and would typically be seen at least once a month by social workers.

A spokesman for the county council confirmed the social worker communicated with Mr Battersby on December 27 and arranged to visit them on January 2, but there was no response when they arrived at the door.

The social worker “made inquiries at other addresses where the child could be” and contacted the police.

A second unannounced visit on January 4 also went unanswered, and Lincolnshire Police was contacted again.

Days later on January 9, the social worker was let into the property by the landlord, where Mr Battersby and his son were found dead.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed on Thursday that Lincolnshire Police’s actions before Mr Battersby and his son were found would be the subject of an investigation.

Regional director for the IOPC, Derrick Campbell, said: “The harrowing circumstances in which Kenneth and Bronson Battersby died are truly shocking. Our sympathies go out to everyone affected by their sad deaths.

“It is appropriate we carry out an independent investigation to consider the police response to any prior welfare concerns that were raised.

“We will be examining whether there were any missed opportunities by police to check on Mr Battersby and Bronson sooner.

“We will be in contact with Bronson’s mother and Mr Battersby’s family in due course to explain our role and how our investigation will progress.”

Bronson’s mother Sarah Piesse, 43, who did not live with Bronson, told the media she was “haunted” by thoughts of her “gorgeous boy” desperately searching for food and drink in the darkness after her ex-partner’s death.

She said Bronson and Mr Battersby had enjoyed a Christmas dinner “with all the trimmings” and the leftovers would have been in the fridge.

She told The Sun: “All I can think of in my head is him, starving, reaching up and trying to get them. I can’t bear it. He was about two inches off being able to reach the fridge to open it.

“His last moments were spent alone and he must have been so thirsty and hungry. He will have been crying. He will have been so confused. And Kenny was there on the floor. I can only pray he thought his dad was asleep.”

Lincolnshire County Council is carrying out a “rapid review” of the case and the social worker involved has not been suspended, but is taking time off after their “traumatic experience”.