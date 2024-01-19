What the papers say – January 19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – January 19

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

The lead stories for Friday cover various topics, with a number of political pieces making the front page.

The Daily Express and the Financial Times both say Jeremy Hunt has signalled significant tax cuts are on the way for Britons, coming in a matter of weeks.

The Daily Mail splashes with Rishi Sunak’s warning to the House of Lords over his Rwanda asylum legislation.

The i runs with the Department for Business ordering a second inquiry into the Post Office scandal, as more former postmasters come forward calling for justice.

The Metro leads with the latest advice from the NHS as the UK cold snap continues.

The Daily Mirror leads with a piece on the NHS dental crisis, with more than 100,000 children admitted to hospital with rotten teeth.

The Guardian looks to international politics for its lead, with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu telling the US he opposes any establishment of a Palestinian state once the war in Gaza comes to an end.

The Daily Telegraph warns that Vladimir Putin’s uptick in military spending points to a war with the Kremlin in the next two decades.

The Times says unruly pupils are causing staff to lock themselves inside classrooms at lunchtime due to dangerous behaviour.

The Sun reports a “doting” Prince of Wales has been seen looking concerned as the Princess of Wales recovers from surgery.

Lastly, the Daily Star leads with words from the Pope, who has dubbed sexual relations “a gift from God”.