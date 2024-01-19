Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, Scotland Yard has said.

Sergeant Leo Boateng, who is attached to the Central West Basic Command Unit, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday, the force said.

The charge relates to an incident that is alleged to have taken place in November 2022 while the officer was off duty.

Boateng has been suspended from duty and the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, the force added.