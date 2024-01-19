Gold coins found in pillowcases and sock raise £118k at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gold coins found in pillowcases and sock raise £118k at auction

By Press Association
A Queen Victoria gold sovereign dated 1846 and Charles Hanson with some of the gold coins that were found in a linen box (Hanson Ross/Nathan Fitzsimmons Hansons/PA)
A Queen Victoria gold sovereign dated 1846 and Charles Hanson with some of the gold coins that were found in a linen box (Hanson Ross/Nathan Fitzsimmons Hansons/PA)

Hundreds of coins that were discovered in pillowcases and a sock during a routine house clearance have sold for more than £100,000.

Hansons Auctioneers were carrying out the clearance at a house in Leicestershire when they found 331 gold coins while searching a linen chest.

The coins ranged from the 1800s to the 21st century, featuring monarchs such as Queen Victoria, King George V and Queen Elizabeth II.

The coins were valued at between £300 to £500 each
The coins were valued at between £300 to £500 each (Hanson Ross)

The collection went under the hammer at Hertfordshire auction house Hanson Ross on January 17, with each coin valued between £300 and £500.

Every single coin was sold for a combined £90,768, with a buyer’s premium taking the total to £118,000.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons, said: “It was an amazing find, made after a client instructed us to clear a house.

“Our team are renowned for being thorough. They check over every inch of a house. It’s not just about fine or fragile objects on display, it’s the hidden items that are often the most valuable.

“These are found in drawers, wardrobes, cupboards, bags and, in this case, even an old sock. People have a multitude of hiding places. Sometimes it’s a case of hide and seek. In this case, workers were checking through the attic and linen in a bedroom chest when the coins were discovered.

“You can imagine their amazement. First, they saw the golden glint of one gold coin, then handfuls emerged. Some were hidden in a pillowcase and many others were tucked away in a sock. Our client was flabbergasted and delighted in equal measure. They had no idea the house contained a treasure trove of gold.”

Charles Hanson with some of the gold coins found in a linen box
Charles Hanson with some of the gold coins found in a linen box (Nathan Fitzsimmons Hansons)

Mr Hanson said that the coins were “in hot demand” sparking a “white glove sale” where every single lot sells.

He added: “It was like a walk through 300 years of history. The collection captured the passage of time due to different monarchs represented on the sovereigns.

“They also reminded us of the length of their reigns. Due to long periods on the throne, Victoria and Elizabeth’s coin profiles alter through the decades.”