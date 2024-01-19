Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shocked to see Mohamed Salah suffer injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits Mohamed Salah’s impeccable fitness record meant the hamstring problem he felt on international duty was a “shock”.

In six and a half seasons since arriving at Anfield the 31-year-old has missed just 10 Premier League matches – one of which was due to Covid-19 and another because of concussion.

So the sight of Salah being forced off just before half-time in Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations unsurprisingly set alarm bells ringing.

Mohamed Salah suffered an injury on international duty (Themba Hadebe/AP)

“In the moment it was a shock. He felt it and we all know how rarely Mo needs to go off so there was definitely something,” said Klopp.

“I don’t have any more information right now. I spoke with him last night. They are doing further assessments and then we will know more.”

After the game Egypt coach Rui Vitoria said he hoped Salah’s injury was not a big problem, adding: “I think it’s not dangerous, but let’s see if Salah recovers.”

Klopp said they would await further updates before deciding whether to send club medical staff to the Ivory Coast.

“It’s too early. We will see. It depends on what the diagnosis is,” he added.

“They (Egypt) will do an ultrasound and an MRI and then we will know what it is and what Egypt’s plans are.”

While Liverpool did not expect Salah to return until early next month, any injury would be a blow as they seek to maintain top spot in the Premier League.

They head to Bournemouth on Sunday looking to extend their advantage to five points but will do so without a number of players.

Wataru Endo is at the Asian Cup with Japan while full-backs Andy Robertson (shoulder), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone), midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) and Ben Doak (knee) and defender Joel Matip (ACL) are all at various stages in their recovery.

Robertson, Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai are closest to a return but the earliest will be Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Fulham.

“They’re all positive but not ready. They’re all getting closer and closer and closer and some of them might be in team training next week but for the Bournemouth game I don’t expect anyone back,” said Klopp.

“After Bournemouth maybe for Fulham we will see how the boys do, but they are all close. Trent close, Dom close, Robbo close.”