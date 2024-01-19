Poultry farmers win High Court fight over compensation for culled birds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poultry farmers win High Court fight over compensation for culled birds

By Press Association
The poultry farmers won their court battle (PA)
The poultry farmers won their court battle (PA)

Poultry farmers have won a High Court fight against the Government over compensation for birds affected by avian flu.

The High Court in London previously heard that under animal health legislation, officials can “condemn to slaughter” healthy birds to curb the spread of avian flu, subject to an obligation to pay compensation.

Seven producers, supported by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), brought legal action against the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) over how the payments were calculated.

At a hearing in December, barrister Malcolm Birdling said the Government was unlawfully failing to properly compensate farmers for healthy birds condemned to be slaughtered, adding the producers had suffered “devastating” losses.

In a judgment on Friday, Mrs Justice Hill ruled in favour of the farmers, with ministers now required to reconsider the compensation payable to the producers in the case as a result.

Under a previous policy, the compensation was paid based on how many birds were healthy on the date of culling.

Farmers said while there was a two-day target between the decision to cull and the culling, they had faced delays of up to two weeks, with more birds becoming diseased and therefore not counted for compensation.

The court heard that one of the producers in the case lost nearly 500,000 birds at one site due to the delay, with a financial loss of £1.5 million, though this figure was disputed by Defra.

A new policy was introduced in 2022, but in her 24-page ruling, Mrs Justice Hill said both policies were unlawful.

She said: “The new policy constitutes a relatively minor change to the calculation of compensation, it does little to mitigate the impacts.”

The judge added: “The fact that biosecurity measures can prevent the spread of avian influenza does not, in my judgment, necessarily prove – as the defendant contended – that it is proper to compensate keepers only for those healthy birds actually slaughtered rather than those condemned.”