Bomb victims cannot sue Provisional IRA but Gerry Adams legal action continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Bomb victims cannot sue Provisional IRA but Gerry Adams legal action continues

By Press Association
Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams (Liam McBurney/PA)
Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Provisional IRA (PIRA) cannot be sued for compensation by bombing victims, but legal action against former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams will continue, a High Court judge has said.

Three men injured by UK mainland bombings in the 1970s and 1990s wanted to bring claims against the PIRA and Mr Adams as its “representative”, for just £1 in damages for “vindicatory purposes”.

John Clark, a victim of the 1973 Old Bailey bombing in London, Jonathan Ganesh, a 1996 London Docklands bombing victim, and Barry Laycock, a victim of the 1996 Arndale shopping centre bombing in Manchester, all allege that Mr Adams was a leading member of the PIRA on those dates, including of its Army Council.

They claim that Mr Adams “acted together with others in furtherance of a common design to bomb the British mainland” and was “directly responsible” in various roles within the PIRA for decisions made to place devices in 1973 and 1996.

The scene after the Old Bailey bomb explosion
One of the claimants is a victim of the Old Bailey bombing in March 1973 (PA)

At a hearing in London in November, Mr Adams, who denies the allegations, asked a judge to throw out the claims against the PIRA and against him as a representative of the organisation.

In a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Soole concluded that the legal action against the PIRA must be “struck out” because it was “an unincorporated association” and “not a legal entity” that could be sued.

The judge also said the three bombing victims could not sue Mr Adams as a “representative” of PIRA, but claims against him in a personal capacity will continue.

Allegations that Mr Adams was one of PIRA’s “leaders” was an issue to be determined at a trial, Mr Justice Soole said.

Lawyers for the three bombing victims had argued that Mr Adams should be considered a representative of a class of people who “were members of the PIRA/its Army Council between 1973 and 1996”.

Bomb damage to the Arndale centre in Manchester
The Arndale shopping centre in Manchester was bombed in June 1996 (PA)

But Mr Justice Soole, while noting the difficulties in bringing cases relating to a “secretive proscribed organisation”, said the bombing victims’ legal team had failed to identify “a coherent class of defendants with ‘the same interest’”.

At the hearing in November, Anne Studd KC, representing the three men, said Mr Adams was seeking to “close down any public hearing in which his membership” of the PIRA “might be evidenced and established”.

The claim against the Provisional IRA should be allowed to progress because there was “a public interest in having these issues ventilated”, she said.

Richard Hermer KC, for Mr Adams, said the PIRA was “incapable in law of being sued” and that the “representative” aspects of claims should be struck out.

The barrister told the judge nothing he said on behalf of Mr Adams was intended to “deny or minimise” the claimants’ experiences or suffering.