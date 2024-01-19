Gangster convicted after rapper gunned down outside restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gangster convicted after rapper gunned down outside restaurant

By Press Association
Craig Small, 32, from Wembley, was gunned down near a shop (Met Police/PA)
A gangster has been found guilty of murdering a successful rapper who was shot in the face outside a pizza restaurant.

Craig Small, 32, who went by the nickname “Smallz”, was a rival gang member and musician who had featured in a music video called Bizzy.

A second intended target, Serge Mukendi, known as “Big French”, was also a musician and had appeared in the same video.

Following an Old Bailey retrial, Courtney Ellis was found guilty of murder and attempted murder on Friday.

Ellis was also convicted of perverting the course of justice alongside Christopher Kyei.

The defendants were said to be associated with a gang that operated in north-west London.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC had told jurors: “It is the prosecution case that these offences were not a spontaneous argument on the street.

“They were carefully planned against a background of gang rivalry, which boiled over in summer 2019.”

Mr Small was standing outside a pizza restaurant in Wembley, north-west London, when a gunman in dark clothes and a face mask ran towards him on the evening of July 5 2019.

Mr Orchard said: “The man fired the handgun once at Craig Small’s face.

“The shot was fired from less than a metre. The bullet struck Craig Small on the right cheek.

“Craig Small fell to the ground. The gunman stepped away from the victim, before moving nearer and discharging a second shot.”

That bullet missed and hit the pavement, sending a fragment into Mr Small’s left eye, the court heard.

The gunman ran off and got into a waiting Mini with cloned registration plates.

Seven minutes after the first shooting, the gunman got out of the Mini and ran towards a white Mercedes containing Mr Mukendi, which was parked a mile-and-a-half away.

He appeared to shoot towards the front windscreen but the gun “misfired” and no bullet was discharged.

The gunman then made off in the blue Mini before transferring to a black Volvo at a pre-arranged pick-up point.

The following day, two men, using a flat-bed pick-up truck, removed the Mini and arranged for its disposal, jurors were told.

Mr Small was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington where he died an hour after being shot.

The gunman, who has not been named by police, is still at large, Mr Orchard said.

Ellis, 38, from Brentford, west London, was “almost certainly” the driver of the Mini and helped to dispose of the car, jurors were told.

The other defendant, Kyei, 37, from Radlett, Hertfordshire, helped to dispose of the Mini, it was alleged.

The defendants denied the charges against them saying they were not involved in the murder although they declined to name those who were.

The defendants embraced in the dock following the verdicts.

Judge Philip Katz KC adjourned sentencing until a date to be fixed.

Following an earlier trial in 2022, Aaron Youngsam, 32, from Willesden, north-west London, was cleared of murder and attempted murder and Horraine Nicholas, 34, of Downs Road, Luton, was acquitted of perverting the course of justice.