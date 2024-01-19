Homeless charity boss speaks of relief and pride at response to blast evacuation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Homeless charity boss speaks of relief and pride at response to blast evacuation

By Press Association
The scene in Little Britain Street off Capel Street as emergency services respond to a suspected explosion where one person died at a residential premises in Dublin city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)
The chief executive of a homeless charity in Dublin said he has a “great degree of relief and pride” at how staff and service users responded after an explosion at a hostel killed a man.

Gardai have launched an investigation following the blast in Dublin city centre on Thursday afternoon.

A controlled explosion was carried out at the scene where the man died, as gardai ruled out a gas leak theory.

There are 73 people who are accommodated in the Little Britain Street hostel (Brian Lawless/PA)

Emergency services attended the Depaul homeless hostel on Little Britain Street, located off Capel Street, following reports of a blast inside shortly after 3pm.

The explosion was confined to one room within the hostel and there are no reports of any other injuries.

There are 73 people who are accommodated in the Little Britain Street hostel which is focused towards people with complex needs.

Depaul Ireland CEO David Carroll said the building was evacuated within two to three minutes and beds were found for the other service users.

“We had people on walking frames who were evacuated from the building,” he said, adding that he had a “great degree of pride” for how well staff and service users responded.

He said he doesn’t have any details about how the explosion occurred and wouldn’t be revealing details about the man who died.

It is understood that gardai did not suspect foul play in their initial assessment of the scene (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We’re hoping to get back into the building as soon as possible,” he told RTE’s News At One programme.

He said that damage was confined to one room, but hopes to return to the building soon.

“That’s probably one of our main objectives at the moment,” he added.

“Our main objective really is to kind of support those individuals until we can get back in. They are all dispersed throughout temporary accommodation right through the city.”

“We’ve set up an incident management centre within our central office and Dublin city centre to be able to support those individuals over the weekend.

He added: “I mean, last night it was remarkable that we are able to find beds for everybody last night.

“What we’re focusing on at the moment is making sure everybody has their medication, making sure everybody has access to medical self-services and obviously, welfare emergency payments because people left money and possessions behind.

“So our Little Britain Street team will be supporting people right through that accommodation throughout the weekend until we can get back into the building.”

A wide cordon was established around the area as a technical examination was carried out.

The cordon and traffic diversions remain in place on Friday.

A cordon and traffic diversions will remain in place until Friday (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Irish army’s explosives ordnance disposal (EOD) unit attended the scene late on Thursday night and its robot was deployed.

The EOD carried out a post-blast analysis and clearance of the scene, which included a controlled explosion.

The operation concluded at around 12.30am.

Gardai said the precise cause of the explosion is under investigation, and the Garda Technical Bureau is carrying out a forensic and technical examination with assistance from the army.

It is understood that gardai have ruled out the blast being caused by a gas leak or gas heater, and are examining what is in the room.

The coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out by the State Pathologist on Saturday.

Those with information are being asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 01 6668200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.