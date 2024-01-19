Japan space agency says spacecraft is on Moon but is still ‘checking its status’

Japan’s space agency has said its unmanned spacecraft is on the Moon, but it is still “checking its status”.

More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) came down on to the lunar surface at around 12.20am Tokyo time (1520 GMT).

If Slim landed successfully, Japan would become the fifth country to accomplish the feat after the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India.

Journalists watch a livestream of the pinpoint Moon landing operation at JAXA’s Sagamihara Campus in Sagamihara near Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

As the spacecraft descended, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s mission control said that everything was going as planned and later said that Slim was on the lunar surface.

But there was no mention of whether the landing was successful.

Mission control kept repeating that it was “checking its status” and that more information would be given at a news conference.

It was not immediately clear when the news conference would start.

Slim started its descent at midnight on Saturday, and within 15 minutes it was down to about 10 kilometres (six miles) above the lunar surface, according to the space agency, which is known as JAXA.

At an altitude of five kilometres (three miles), the lander was in a vertical descent mode, then at 50 metres (165ft) above the surface, Slim was supposed to make a parallel movement to find a safe landing spot, JAXA said.

About half an hour after its presumed landing, JAXA said that it was still checking the status of the lander.

Slim, which was aiming to hit a very small target, is a lightweight spacecraft about the size of a passenger vehicle.

Staff at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency watch a livestream (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

It was using “pinpoint landing” technology that promises far greater control than any previous Moon landing.

While most previous probes have used landing zones about 10 kilometres (six miles) wide, Slim was aiming at a target of just 100 metres (330ft).

The project was the fruit of two decades of work on precision technology by JAXA.

The mission’s main goal is to test new landing technology that would allow Moon missions to land “where we want to, rather than where it is easy to land”, JAXA has said.

If the landing was a success, the spacecraft will seek clues about the origin of the Moon, including analysing minerals with a special camera.

Slim, equipped with a pad to cushion impact, was aiming to land near the Shioli crater, near a region covered in volcanic rock.

The closely watched mission came only 10 days after a Moon mission by a US private company failed when the spacecraft developed a fuel leak hours after the launch.

Slim was launched on a Mitsubishi Heavy H2A rocket in September.

A real-size model of the palm-sized Lunar Excursion Vehicle 2 (LEV-2) at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Sagamihara Campus (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

It initially orbited Earth and entered lunar orbit on December 25.

Japan hopes a success will help regain confidence for its space technology after a number of failures.

A spacecraft designed by a Japanese company crashed during a lunar landing attempt in April, and a new flagship rocket failed its debut launch in March.

JAXA has a track record with difficult landings.

Its Hayabusa2 spacecraft, launched in 2014, touched down twice on the 900-metre-long (3,000ft-long) asteroid Ryugu, collecting samples that were returned to Earth.

Experts say a success of Slim’s pinpoint landing, especially on the Moon, would raise Japan’s profile in the global space technology race.

Slim is carrying two small autonomous probes – lunar excursion vehicles LEV-1 and LEV-2 – to be released just before landing.

LEV-1, equipped with an antenna and a camera, is tasked with recording Slim’s landing.

LEV-2 is a ball-shaped rover equipped with two cameras, developed by JAXA together with Sony, toymaker Tomy and Doshisha University.