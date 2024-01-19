Children being linked to alleged online terrorism offences – counter-terror head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children being linked to alleged online terrorism offences – counter-terror head

By Press Association
Head of counter terrorism policing Matt Jukes told PA some young children are being linked to alleged online terrorism offences (Danny Lawson/PA)
Children as young as 11 are being linked to alleged online terrorism offences on a “monthly basis” following the Israel-Hamas conflict, UK counter-terror police say.

They say information from the public about potential extremist materials or behaviour jumped by 25% after October 7 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel.

Some 3,000 reports of online extremist behaviour have been received in that time, around 700 linked to the UK, a sevenfold rise from the same period last year.

This includes people who have never before engaged in extremist behaviour, as well as young children, counter-terror police said.

Head of counter terrorism policing Matt Jukes told the PA news agency: “People are either referring a combination of comments online which appear to support terrorist organisations, or they’re making referrals of material which seems to show and glorify terrorist acts, so people who are celebrating terrorism and terrorist organisations or people who are in a few instances actually sharing information about preparing for terrorism.

“So there’s a huge range, a lot more in text form, but also growing numbers of reports of video content as well.

“The online space is pretty difficult to get behind the identifiers of people, but there’s a real range, we’re seeing a combination of people we think who are stepping over a line that they may never have stepped over before, as well as potentially some people who’ve got a history of extremism.

“But we do see in the volume a clear picture that some people are getting involved in more and more extreme conversations online who potentially have never stepped over that line before.”

He added: “In all of our casework we see a really sad feature, which is the number of young people, as many as 20% of the people we arrest are children under 18.

“And we also see some very young children amongst that, 11-12 years old is sadly something we see in our casework on a monthly basis.”

One individual has been referred to the International Criminal Court over reported war crimes relating to the conflict.

The force has received 92 referrals of war crimes since October 7, 19 against Hamas and 73 against Israel.