Plane makes emergency landing on road in US

A small passenger plane made an emergency landing on a road in northern Virginia after taking off from nearby Washington Dulles International Airport, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Police responded to a call just before 1pm local time about a small aircraft making an emergency landing on Loudoun County Parkway, Virginia State Police said.

Officers said the plane landed on the parkway’s westbound lanes, only a couple of miles away from the airport.

No vehicles were struck and the only damage occurred to a guardrail on the edge of the road, police said.

Southern Airways Express flight 246 after making an emergency landing on the Loudoun County Parkway in Dulles, Virginia, near Washington Dulles International Airport (Clifford Owen/AP)

The airport said it received reports of a departed aircraft, Southern Airways Express flight 246, that landed off airport property on a nearby road, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson James Johnson said.

The airport remains open for take-offs and landings, Mr Johnson said.

A Southern Airways Express plane was scheduled to depart Dulles for Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at 12.45pm, according to FlightAware.

There were seven people on board the single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The airline confirmed that five were passengers, in addition to two crew members.

The FAA will investigate.

In a statement, the airline’s chief executive Stan Miller said: “We are relieved to report there were no injuries, and all passengers are safe and sound.

“We are thankful to our pilots, who did exactly what they were trained to do – to put the safety of our passengers first.

“We are working closely with the authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation.”

Southern Airways Express was founded in 2013 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

The commuter airline serves 40 US cities stretching from Nantucket Island in Massachusetts to Honolulu, according to its website.