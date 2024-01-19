Plane makes emergency landing on road in US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plane makes emergency landing on road in US

By Press Association
Emergency personnel investigate a small plane on a road in Loudoun County, Virginia (WJLA via AP)
A small passenger plane made an emergency landing on a road in northern Virginia after taking off from nearby Washington Dulles International Airport, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Police responded to a call just before 1pm local time about a small aircraft making an emergency landing on Loudoun County Parkway, Virginia State Police said.

Officers said the plane landed on the parkway’s westbound lanes, only a couple of miles away from the airport.

No vehicles were struck and the only damage occurred to a guardrail on the edge of the road, police said.

Southern Airways Express flight 246 after making an emergency landing on the Loudoun County Parkway in Dulles, Virginia, near Washington Dulles International Airport
The airport said it received reports of a departed aircraft, Southern Airways Express flight 246, that landed off airport property on a nearby road, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson James Johnson said.

The airport remains open for take-offs and landings, Mr Johnson said.

A Southern Airways Express plane was scheduled to depart Dulles for Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at 12.45pm, according to FlightAware.

There were seven people on board the single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The airline confirmed that five were passengers, in addition to two crew members.

The FAA will investigate.

In a statement, the airline’s chief executive Stan Miller said: “We are relieved to report there were no injuries, and all passengers are safe and sound.

“We are thankful to our pilots, who did exactly what they were trained to do – to put the safety of our passengers first.

Southern Airways Express flight 246 after making an emergency landing (Clifford Owen/AP)

“We are working closely with the authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation.”

Southern Airways Express was founded in 2013 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

The commuter airline serves 40 US cities stretching from Nantucket Island in Massachusetts to Honolulu, according to its website.