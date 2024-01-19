Private US lander destroyed during re-entry after failed Moon mission, firm says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Private US lander destroyed during re-entry after failed Moon mission, firm says

By Press Association
Illustration of the Peregrine lunar lander on the surface of the Moon (Astrobotic Technology via AP)
Illustration of the Peregrine lunar lander on the surface of the Moon (Astrobotic Technology via AP)

A US company’s failed moonshot ended with a fiery plunge over the South Pacific, officials have confirmed.

Astrobotic Technology said contact and then tracking was lost as its lunar lander re-entered Earth’s atmosphere on Thursday, 10 days after launching from Florida.

It received confirmation on Friday from US Space Command that the spacecraft broke apart during its final moments, chief executive John Thornton said.

A fuel leak shortly after lift-off had scuppered any chance of a Moon touchdown.

“What a wild adventure we were just on,” Mr Thornton said.

“Certainly not the outcome we were hoping for and certainly challenging right up front.”

After consulting with Nasa and other government experts, Astrobotic took steps to destroy its crippled lander in order to protect other spacecraft.

Flight controllers at the company’s Pittsburgh headquarters briefly fired the engines, getting the lander in the right location for re-entry despite little fuel.

Mr Thornton said an investigation board will be convened to determine what went wrong.

Engineers suspect a stuck valve in the propellant system caused a tank to rupture.

“We were coming from the highest high of the perfect launch and came down to a lowest low” when the tank burst a few hours after lift-off, he told reporters.

The 6ft-tall (1.9-metre-tall) lander, named after the Peregrine falcon, made it all the way out to the Moon’s orbit, more than 240,000 miles away, before doing a U-turn and hurtling back towards Earth.

Peregrine lunar lander
(PA Graphics)

It was the first US lunar lander in more than half a century.

The next one is set to blast off next month, built and operated by Houston’s Intuitive Machines.

Nasa paid millions of dollars to the two companies to fly its experiments to the Moon, part of an effort to commercialise lunar deliveries ahead of astronauts’ arrival.

Right before Friday’s US news conference, a lunar lander from Japan touched down on the Moon, but it was unable to generate crucial solar power.

The US, Russia, China and India have successfully landed spacecraft on the Moon and only the US has landed astronauts.

Astrobotic’s lander carried a variety of experiments – including five from Nasa – as well as ashes and DNA from 70 space enthusiasts, including Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.

Flight controllers were able to turn on some experiments and collect data.

The company is already working on an even bigger lunar lander that will carry Nasa’s Viper rover to the Moon in a year.