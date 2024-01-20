Sales soar for new green cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sales soar for new green cars

By Press Association
New green cars hold the highest market share since 2004 as sales of electric models continue to rise, new figures show (Alamy/PA)
New green cars hold the highest market share since 2004 as sales of electric models continue to rise, new figures show.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 53,426 new cars were registered in that colour in the UK in 2023.

That was 2.8% of all new cars, representing the highest market share for green in 19 years.

Many buyers choosing a green electric car are keen to emphasise the environmental credentials of their purchase.

Uptake of battery electric new cars reached a record level with 315,000 units last year, up 17.8% from 2022.

The overall new car market grew by 17.9% last year.

Grey increased its dominance as the UK’s most popular new car colour by accounting for 26.8% of all new cars registered in 2023, up from 25.7% in 2022.

It was a monochrome top three, with black in second place (20.2%) followed by white (16.5%).

More than three out of five (63.5%) new cars joining UK roads last year were either grey, black or white.

The other colours with a market share of more than 1% were blue (15.1%), red (7.5%), silver (6.5%), green (2.8%) and orange (1.7%).

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “2023 was a bumper year for the British new car market, as buyers continued to gravitate towards familiar monochrome hues for another year – even as ever more motorists embrace new technologies.

“Car manufacturers have diligently expanded their offerings, with a huge selection of colour options available across hundreds of models and thousands of specification options.

“The extensive variety allows drivers flexibility in choosing a tint that embodies their individuality and style.”